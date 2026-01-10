8 Cardio Exercises You Can Do At Home During Winter For Better Health

A cold wave has been sweeping across parts of north and central India. Delhi on Saturday (January 10) recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, its lowest this season. This is slightly lower than Friday's temperature, which was 4.6 degrees Celsius. While cold weather conditions persist, people refrain from working out or performing any sort of physical activities. This can contribute to weight gain and other health issues. Therefore, you should perform some exercise and you can do so even at home. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that adults between 18 and 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both.

Cardio workouts are extremely beneficial for your health and you can do some of these even at home during winter. They are a practical way to maintain heart health, boost immunity, and reduce seasonal sluggishness without going out during cold outdoor conditions. Here are some cardio exercises that can elevate heart rate, burn calories, and enhance circulation.

Cardio Exercises To Do At Home During Winter

1. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a full-body warm-up exercise that increases heart rate and improves coordination. Stand with feet together, arms at sides, then jump while spreading legs shoulder-width and raising arms overhead and then get back to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 30-45 seconds to improve cardiovascular endurance and release endorphins.

2. High Knees

This exercise is very similar to that of running in place. It targets your legs, core, and cardio while also building endurance. Drive knees toward chest alternately at a fast pace, pumping your arms for balance and keep your core engaged. Aim for 20-30 seconds per set to boost metabolism and leg strength.

3. Burpees

Burpees give you high-intensity full-body cardio. It combines squats, planks, and jumps for maximum calorie burn. From standing, squat down, kick feet back to plank, and then jump feet forward and get up. Beginners can modify it by skipping the jump. 8-12 reps per set can improve your heart health and muscle power.

4. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers offer you core and cardio work. It mimics a sprint in plank position to boost heart rate. Start in high plank, then rapidly alternate driving knees toward chest like running. Do 30 seconds per side to strengthen abs, improve agility, and boost lung capacity.

5. Butt Kicks

Butt kicks focus on your hamstrings and calves while giving you a low-impact cardio to warm muscles. Jog in place, kicking heels toward glutes quickly while swinging arms naturally. Perform this exercise for 45 seconds across 3 sets to increase blood flow, reduce injury risk, and maintain flexibility.

6. Skater Jumps

This lateral move builds agility, balance, and cardio by mimicking speed skating. Leap side-to-side, landing softly on one foot while swinging the other behind, with arms crossing for better momentum. Alternate for 20-30 seconds to engage glutes, improve ankle stability, and burn fat effectively.

7. Marching in Place

Marching is a gentle yet effective starter cardio exercise. Raise knees high with vigorous arm swings to increase your pulse gradually. Add intensity by speeding up or including arm punches. Ideal for 5-minute intervals to improve immunity, circulation, and mood.

8. Shadow Boxing

Shadow boxing turns your living room into a ring for rhythmic punches, ducks, and footwork, giving you a fun cardio workout. Jab, cross, and hook while bouncing lightly on toes. Sessions of 2-3 minutes can help build endurance, reduce stress, and tone your upper body.

These exercises, when done for 20-30 minutes daily can help to improve sleep, digestion, and overall health during winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.