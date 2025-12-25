From Mood To Metabolism: Nutritionist Explains Benefits Of Sunlight Exposure

Sunlight is often suggested as one of the easiest ways to improve overall health, but many people wonder how quickly it actually makes a difference. According to experts, the benefits of regular sun exposure can begin the very same day, while consistent exposure over the following weeks can lead to deeper, long-term improvements in physical and mental well-being. Celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee highlights the significant yet often overlooked benefits of regular sun exposure, explaining how even a short daily dose of sunlight can positively impact hormones, mood, sleep cycles and mental health. In a recent Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee explains how quickly the body responds to sunlight and shares practical advice on the ideal time and duration for sun exposure.

“You can feel the benefits of sunlight exposure the same day — more alertness, better mood and fewer cravings,” she writes in the caption.

The nutritionist asserts that sunlight has almost immediate effects. “You can experience results the very same day,” she explains, pointing to benefits such as reduced moodiness, increased alertness and a stronger sense of playfulness.

She adds that while these short-term changes may appear within hours, regular exposure over a period of up to six weeks can lead to more meaningful and lasting benefits.

“Within 6 weeks, your hormones and circadian rhythm begin to stabilise beautifully,” Anjali Mukerjee adds in the caption.

The nutritionist highlights that sunlight plays a crucial role in regulating the circadian rhythm – the body's internal clock that controls energy levels, hormone release and sleep-wake cycles. When this rhythm is properly aligned, it can help reduce anxiety, curb unwanted cravings and improve emotional balance.

“This amount of sun exposure helps you to improve your mood, regulate your circadian rhythm and get you rid of anxiety, cravings etc,” she notes, adding that it also supports better mental stability over time.

Anjali Mukerjee also explains how the ideal duration of sun exposure varies depending on when a person wakes up:

If you wake up between 7–8 am: Do sun exposure for 10–15 mins

Do sun exposure for 10–15 mins On cloudy days: Increase exposure to 20–30 mins to compensate for lower light intensity

Increase exposure to 20–30 mins to compensate for lower light intensity If you have time only between 11 am–2 pm: Do sun exposure for 5–10 mins

Do sun exposure for 5–10 mins If you have time only between 4–6 pm: Do sun exposure for 10–15 mins

Apart from its impact on mood and hormones, Anjali Mukerjee notes that sunlight also supports vitamin D production, which plays a key role in maintaining bone health and strengthening immune function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.