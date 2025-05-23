Sunlight: A Key Ingredient For Healthy, Strong Bones; Sun Safety Tips To Follow

During these scorching days, it's important to avoid sunlight whenever possible. While excessive exposure to sunlight can be harmful to your skin, too little sunlight can cause some serious health issues. In a recent incident, a 48-year-old Chinese woman completely avoided sunlight to prevent sunburn and tanning, leading to severe osteoporosis. According to the South China Morning Post, her obsession with sunscreen and wearing protective clothing since childhood resulted in extremely low vitamin D levels. As a consequence, her bones became so fragile that even simple movements, like turning in bed, caused her to fracture her ribs.

Importance of sunlight for bone health

Sunlight is crucial for maintaining bone health, primarily because it facilitates the production of vitamin D in the body. When skin is exposed to sunlight, specifically UVB rays, it synthesizes vitamin D, which is essential for calcium absorption in the body. Calcium is vital for developing and maintaining strong bones.

Individuals with low vitamin D levels are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis. For the unversed, osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle. Individuals with this condition are at a higher risk of fractures and even minor falls and mild stresses can cause fractures.

Adequate vitamin D levels help to fortify bone density and reduce the risk of bone-related conditions.

In addition to promoting bone health, sunlight exposure offers several impressive health benefits. It can improve sleep quality by influencing the body's circadian rhythm and enhance mood by boosting serotonin levels.

While excess sunlight can contribute to skin cancers, moderate exposure can reduce the risk of certain cancers like ovarian cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer and others.

To safely soak up the sun to boost vitamin D levels:

To safely increase your vitamin D levels, consider exposing yourself to the early morning sun for 10-15 minutes.

While it's essential to get some sun exposure, it's also important to protect your skin. UV rays can penetrate the skin and damage cell DNA, increasing the risk of skin cancer. After the initial 10-15 minutes of exposure, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

By following these safe sun practices, you can effectively boost your vitamin D levels, promote stronger bones, and enhance your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.