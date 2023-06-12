This Free Painkiller Can Help Reduce Inflammation And Boost Your Overall Health, Here's How

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D

Pains and aches are common especially as you age. But popping pills to manage this pain can do more harm than good. You become addicted to painkillers and may experience side effects associated with the consumption of these pills. Therefore, it is wise to choose safe alternatives to manage common pains and aches, when not associated with health conditions. Recently, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho took to Instagram and shared a freely available, natural painkiller that can help you fight several health issues at once. Let's understand how to use this simple painkiller for better health.

Sunlight, the natural painkiller

Luke shared a video on Instagram explaining the benefits of sunlight and how it is beneficial to your health in more ways than one.

"Back pain, neck pain, elbow pain and knee pain have become quite common these days. Inflammation is the root cause of such pains. The infrared rays from the sun are your biggest antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation. Sunlight is nature's powerful medicine," he said in the video.

The post further explains that sunlight provides infrared rays which can help reduce pain, swelling and inflammation.

What is the best time for sunlight exposure?

The expert further advised to take at least 15 minutes of sunlight, early morning or late evening.

Initially, you can start with as little as 5 minutes of exposure and gradually increase it to 15 minutes. Also, avoid sunlight exposure during peak hours as it can be harsh on your skin.

Other health benefits of sunlight

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. It can help boost bone health, improve your mood and strengthen your immune system. Vitamin D also helps reduce the risk of several diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.