Chinese Woman, Who Avoided Sunlight To Prevent Tanning, Suffers Fractures From Rolling Over In Bed

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman in Chengdu developed severe osteoporosis from sun avoidance. Her long-term habit of sun protection led to critically low vitamin D. Bone fragility resulted in fractures from simple movements like turning.

A 48-year-old woman in Chengdu, China, was so fearful of sunburn and tanning that she avoided sunlight for years, leading to severe osteoporosis. According to the South China Morning Post, her habit of wearing protective clothing and using sunscreen since childhood resulted in extremely low vitamin D levels. Consequently, her bones became fragile, and she fractured her ribs simply by turning in bed. According to medical staff, her bones were so weak that even simple movements could cause fractures.

The case was revealed by Dr. Long Shuang, an attending physician at XinDu Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine's emergency department. Dr. Long shared that the woman's extreme sun avoidance began in childhood, driven by China's beauty standards that often prioritise fair skin.

It's uncertain whether she or her family ever raised concerns about her extreme sun-avoidance habits, but the consequences became severe after her injury. After her hospital admission, tests showed critically low vitamin D levels, which had hastened bone resorption and caused severe osteoporosis.

Notably, sunlight is crucial for vitamin D synthesis, essential for bone health and calcium absorption. Prolonged sun avoidance can lead to weakened bones and reduced immunity.

Health Risks of Excessive Sun Avoidance:

In China, extreme sun protection trends are on the rise, with women using elaborate gear like visors, gloves, and UV-blocking clothing to shield themselves from the sun. However, experts are now warning that this excessive sun avoidance could lead to health risks.

Jiang Xiaobing, Chief Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at The Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, warned about the dangers of excessive sun avoidance in an online video.

"It is now common to see people fully covered from head to toe for sun protection – this is indeed unhealthy. All the bones in our body regenerate every 10 years, but from age 30, we begin to lose bone mass at a rate of 0.5 to 1 per cent per year. Low calcium intake, lack of sun exposure, and vitamin D deficiency all hinder calcium absorption. A sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and excessive drinking also compromise bone health," he said.

"We need to ensure adequate calcium intake, exercise regularly, and limit smoking and drinking. For instance, no more than two cans of beer per day if the alcohol content is five per cent. Menopausal women, in particular, should be exceptionally cautious," he added.