Sunbathing Results In Brain Haemorrhage, Coma For Chinese Woman

Sitting outdoors in the Sun is often termed as the ultimate health hack that can cure illnesses. A Chinese woman acted on the same advice but ended up suffering a brain haemorrhage, resulting in a coma. The incident took place in the Zhejiang province of southeastern China, where a woman named Wang sunbathed for two hours and ended up in the hospital.

Ms Wang was attempting a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) remedy she had heard about, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. The remedy suggested that sunbathing the back can "warm the yang energy, dispel dampness and cure illnesses".

In the afternoon, Ms Wang decided to sit outside her home in an area for two hours and soak in the Sun. However, upon returning to her room, she collapsed instantly and lost consciousness.

After being rushed to the doctors, the doctors diagnosed that she had suffered an aneurysmal cerebral haemorrhage and a life-threatening brain hernia. An emergency procedure was performed, but Ms Wang was left in a coma.

After an extensive rehabilitation process which included acupuncture and a series of surgeries, Ms Wang did regain the ability to sit up, stand, talk and eventually feed herself.

'No scientific basis'

Ye Xiangming, Director of the Rehabilitation Department at Zhejiang Provincial People's Hospital, warned that sunbathing was not the remedy for curing diseases.

"The saying 'sunbathing cures all diseases' has no scientific basis," Ye said.

"Long-term exposure to the sun in high temperatures is extremely dangerous for elderly individuals and those with pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure or cerebrovascular disease, potentially leading to serious issues such as heatstroke or stroke," added Ye.

Ms Wang's case went viral on Chinese social media platforms, with users pointing out that everything should be done in moderation. Others pointed out that Ms Wang practically 'barbecued' herself by lying in the harsh afternoon Sun for over two hours.

“This is basically a barbecue. Even without pre-existing health issues, you risk heatstroke. Do not blindly follow these trends!” said the user.