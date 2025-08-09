26 Chinese Nationals Arrested Over Illegal Loan Practices By Thai Police

Thai police said they arrested 26 Chinese nationals on Saturday on suspicion that they were running an illegal online loan operation.

Officers raided a "luxury pool villa" in the resort town of Pattaya, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Bangkok, and detained one woman and 25 men from China, the police said in a statement.

Police told AFP that some suspects had overstayed tourist and student visas.

The officer seized 53 mobile phones, Chinese-language documents and 80,000 baht ($2,500) in cash believed to be involved in the operation.

Authorities charged the group with operating an unauthorised credit business and working illegally in the kingdom.



