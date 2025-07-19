Mysterious Woman In Astronomer CEO's Coldplay Video: Alyssa Stoddard Misidentified, Company Clarifies

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's video with his company's head of human resources (HR), Kristin Cabot, has gone viral on social media platforms. While Byron and Cabot have been accused of cheating, eagle-eyed social media users spotted another woman beside them, whose reaction to the entire episode was one of amusement. Initial reports claimed that the woman was Alyssa Stoddard, Astronomer's senior director of people, but the company has come out and issued a clarification.

Alongside Byron and Cabot, Stoddard's name started doing the rounds of internet as users claimed that she knew of the alleged relationship between the two senior leaders. However, as per the company, Ms Stoddard was misidentified and no other Astronomer employee was present in the Coldplay video.

"Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video," the statement said. "The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly," it added.

Previously, a fake apology note from Byron was also doing the rounds on social media. Astronomer stated that no such note has been issued by Byron.

"Andy Byron has not put out any statement; reports saying otherwise are all incorrect," it said.

NEW: CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot from Astronomer caught having an affair on the jumbotron at Coldplay's Boston concert pic.twitter.com/QloKq6n5NO — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 17, 2025

Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Troll Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot By Recreating Viral Coldplay Video

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot canoodling

Byron was attending Coldplay's Boston concert when the camera panned to him as he playfully canoodled with Cabot. As soon as the visual was shown on the jumbotron at the Gillette Stadium, both panicked. Byron immediately turned around and sank, while Cabot tried to hide her face.

The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Coldplay's Chris Martin joke that they were either having an affair or they were very shy.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Martin said.

"Holy sh-t. I hope we didn't do something bad," he added, according to additional footage taken right after.

As the controversy snowballed, both Byron and Cabot were sent on leave by the company. Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has been appointed as an interim. The tech company also said that its Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into an alleged affair between Mr Byron and Ms Cabot and that additional details will be shared shortly.

Byron became the CEO of Astronomer in July 2023. Earlier, he held senior positions at companies like Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic and VeriCenter. The businessman hired Cabot as the HR head of his company in November 2024.