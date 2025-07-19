Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Troll Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot By Recreating Viral Coldplay Video

Major League Baseball (MLB) team Philadelphia Phillies have trolled Astronomer CEO Andy and the head of human resources, Kristin Cabot, for their actions during the Coldplay concert earlier this week. The mascots of the MLB team recreated the viral "kiss cam" moment as part of Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels, which has since gone viral on social media platforms.

During the middle of the match, a segment dubbed the "Coldplay Kiss Cam" rolled on Citizens Bank Park's outfield video board as the band's popular song "Clocks" played. After initially panning over couples, the camera settled on the Phillie Phanatic and a fellow mascot, dressed in a blonde wig.

The mascots recreated the now-infamous reactions of Byron and Cabot, with one of the mascots hiding below while the other turned back, much to the amusement of the audience members.

"Imagine having the entire world making fun of you because you're a cheating scumbag. This is why I love the internet," wrote one user, reacting to the video, while another added: "On the one hand, I'm enjoying this as much as anyone. On the other hand, lives have been ruined, and it's sad."

A third commented: "I don't watch baseball, but that was the best ever."

Watch the video here:

Phillies debut the “Coldplay Kiss Cam”.



Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/nOxfszINRE — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) July 19, 2025

Also Read | Ex-Employee Reveals Truth About 'Toxic Boss' Andy Byron Amid Viral Coldplay Video Scandal

Byron was attending Coldplay's Boston concert when the camera panned to him as he playfully canoodled with the company's chief HR officer, Kriston Cabot. As soon as the visual was shown on the jumbotron at the Gillette Stadium, both panicked. Byron immediately turned around and sank, while Cabot tried to hide her face.

The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Coldplay's Chris Martin joke that they were either having an affair or they were very shy.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Martin said.

"Holy sh-t. I hope we didn't do something bad," he added, according to additional footage taken right after.

NEW: CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot from Astronomer caught having an affair on the jumbotron at Coldplay's Boston concert pic.twitter.com/QloKq6n5NO — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 17, 2025

According to his LinkedIn profile, Byron held senior positions at companies like Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic and VeriCenter before becoming the CEO. He is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, an Associate Director at Bancroft School. They reportedly live in New York with their two children.

Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow.