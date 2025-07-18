Ex-Employee Reveals Truth About 'Toxic Boss' Andy Byron Amid Viral Coldplay Video Scandal

An ex-employee who worked with Andy Byron, currently in the middle of a raging controversy after a video of him cuddling with the company's chief human resources (HR) officer during a Coldplay concert went viral, has revealed that the Astronomer CEO was a "toxic boss". According to a report in the New York Post, the former employees were "laughing their ass off" after the video started circulating on social media.

Byron was attending Coldplay's Boston concert when the camera panned to him as he playfully canoodled with the company's chief HR officer, Kriston Cabot. As soon as the visual was shown on the jumbotron at the Gillette Stadium, both panicked. Byron immediately turned around and sank, while Cabot tried to hide her face.

"The text groups and chains of former employees are like...everybody's laughing their ass off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed," the unnamed employee was quoted as saying.

The employee added that Byron was an aggressive, sales-obsessed executive who could be "toxic".

NEW: CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot from Astronomer caught having an affair on the jumbotron at Coldplay's Boston concert pic.twitter.com/QloKq6n5NO — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 17, 2025

The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Coldplay's Chris Martin joke that they were either having an affair or they were very shy.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Martin said.

"Holy sh-t. I hope we didn't do something bad," he added, according to additional footage taken right after.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Byron held senior positions at companies like Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic and VeriCenter before becoming the CEO. He is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, an Associate Director at Bancroft School. They reportedly live in New York with their two children.

Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow.