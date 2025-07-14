"Time To Leave": Frustrated By Bengaluru's Traffic, Man Decides To Move To...

A Bengaluru resident has announced his plan to leave the city after getting frustrated by the shabby infrastructure and the never-ending traffic snarls. Despite being the technology hub of the country, Bengaluru has become infamous for its traffic jams, forcing residents to spend hours commuting.

The user took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how his commute took an extra hour as the permanent diversions put up in the city due to construction forced him to take a detour.

"Bangalore sucks. Due to random (permanent) diversion it took me 1hr 50 min to reach office when in regular days it used to take 40 mins," the user wrote, adding that he planned to move to Hyderabad in the coming year.

"Time to leave Bangalore. In 1 year, I'm moving to HYD for sure. The weather in HYD is hot only for 3 months and then it's almost like BLR."

As the post went viral, other residents shared similar stories, while those who have lived in Bengaluru as well as Hyderabad, expressed their perspective on the potential move.

"Hyderabad is definitely better in terms of traffic but Hyderabad weather is like Bengaluru only for 3 months, and then it's hot," said one user while another added: "It took me 2 hours for 7 kms. HSR to Ecoworld. Were you on the same route?'

A third commented: "I have been both cities, infrastructure-wise Hyderabad is top notch but to access this infra you will have to stay in west Hyderabad and that's the catch. Prices are way too costly."

Bengaluru, India's tech hub, grapples with chronic traffic congestion, driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry. The city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue.

Peak-hour commutes can stretch hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.