'Rs 425 For 1 Km': Bengaluru Resident Rants About 'Shocking' Auto Fare

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Uber charged Rs 425 for a 1 km auto ride in Bengaluru during rain, causing outrage Car rides were priced around Rs 364 for the same short distance in Bengaluru Bengaluru faces severe traffic issues due to rapid urbanisation and high vehicle density

A Redditor has slammed cab services in Bengaluru for charging exorbitantly high prices for auto rides during the rainy weather. In a post titled "Uber fares during rain for just 1 km," the user shared how one of their friends tried to book a cab, but the price forced them to ditch the plan together. The Uber app showed Rs 425 for an auto ride of one kilometre, while a car ride was priced approximately at Rs 364, which was highly expensive for the short journey.

"Yesterday night while it was raining, my friend tried to book an auto as he was going to his hometown and the fares were just shocking," wrote the user in the r/bangalore subreddit.

"Immediately, he took an umbrella and walked all the way," they added.

As the post went viral, a section of social media users empathised with the OP, while others pointed out that cab prices in Bengaluru were on par with first-world countries, which did not make sense.

"Taxi rides in Germany in a Benz are priced similarly for these distances," said one user, while another added: "Perfect time to buy an auto."

A third commented: "It's amusing to me that these fares are almost the same as what I pay for Uber/Lyft cabs in the US."

A fourth said: "Haha I was about to say why didn't he take an umbrella and walk. I know the roads and infrastructure sucks, but it's high time we start walking or cycling short distances."

Apart from sky-high cab prices and the auto mafia, Bengaluru has gained a notorious reputation for its traffic issues. Driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry, the city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue.

Peak-hour commutes can stretch hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.

