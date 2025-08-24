'500 Push-Ups For Love': Ex-Army Officer's Handwritten Letter From Girlfriend Goes Viral

In the age of social media, where people have numerous means to connect with each other quickly, an ex-Indian Army officer has shared an old handwritten love letter that was written to them by their then-girlfriend and now-wife. The love letter has captured the internet's attention with social media users awestruck by the yearning between the couple that is seemingly missing in relationships nowadays.

In the viral video, Captain Dharmveer Singh revealed that the letter was written in 2001, shortly after he joined the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

"This letter was written on 10 Dec 2001, I joined the Officers Training Academy on 1st November 2001, by Thakurain, then my Girlfriend and of course approved to be Thakurain," wrote Captain Singh.

The officer revealed that the letter cost him 500 push-ups at the military academy, as it was only delivered after the soldier performed the exercise.

"Seniors used to give us our letters after we performed 100-50 push-ups. However, this letter was too big and by evaluating its weight, the seniors made me perform 500 push-ups."

"This was the first letter I received in the academy. That was a good time for letters. The more intensity it took to write, the more long-lasting were the feelings."

Watch the viral video here:

'Heartwarming love story'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with the majority in awe of the love story of the ex-Army officer.

"Such beautiful handwriting. Also, sorry, but I couldn't help but pause and read some of the lines. In 2001, your Thakurain was as melodramatic as me," said one user while another added:

A third commented: "I guess there are many like me who tried to read it. If u have more, try publishing them. They are amazing. Heartwarming love story with beautiful handwriting. Worth 500 pushups."

A fourth said: "The way she wrote 'I hate the thought of you being punished for my letters' is so cute."

After a user asked if the girlfriend was his wife now, the former army officer replied: "Ohh yes. She is mothering the twins."