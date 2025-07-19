Coldplay Fan Who Exposed Astronomer CEO's Affair With HR Head Has Six-word Response For The Cuddling Pair

The viral "kiss cam" moment at a recent Coldplay concert in Boston has inadvertently sparked a global media phenomenon, overshadowing a multitude of pressing world issues. The incident involved Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, whose public embrace was captured on video and quickly went viral across digital platforms and news channels worldwide.

The footage, filmed by 28-year-old Coldplay fan Grace Springer, shows Byron and Cabot kissing during the concert's popular "kiss cam" segment. The clip has since amassed close to 50 million views, becoming a dominant topic of discussion from social media feeds to private conversations and international news broadcasts.

Springer, the individual responsible for filming the now-infamous moment, offered a blunt assessment of the situation for the involved parties: "Play stupid games ... win stupid prizes."

"I had no idea who the couple was," the Coldplay megafan told the US Sun. Springer "just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it" - with no idea how mega-viral it would soon go.

Watch the video here:

"A part of me feels bad for turning these people's lives upside down, but, play stupid games... win stupid prizes.I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them," she said.

The widespread attention has led to speculation and discussion regarding the nature of the relationship between the two executives, drawing an unprecedented level of public scrutiny to what was initially a private interaction.