Chinese Teacher, 42, Faces Groping Allegations For Performing CPR On Woman

A male teacher in China is facing allegations of groping a woman while performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her. The woman collapsed in public, and the accused stepped in to perform the life-saving procedure, only to be accused of touching her inappropriately, the South China Morning Post reported.

The woman unexpectedly collapsed on a busy street in Hengyang, central Hunan province, on July 12, and a female doctor from a neighbouring hospital started performing chest compressions on her.

The doctor, apparently exhausted, asked if anyone else could help. The teacher, identified by his surname Pan, took over from the doctor and continued the CPR. The two then performed the procedure in shifts. While keeping an eye on her vital signs, the doctor asked her relative to call for an ambulance.

The woman opened her eyes 10 minutes later, and her feeble pulse and breath returned. She was rushed to the hospital when the ambulance arrived.

But after the video of Pan and the doctor went viral on social media, people claimed the man's hand placement was inappropriate, the SCMP report added.

Pan, 42, later said that he was "bitterly disappointed" and concerned about the allegations against him.

"I feel frightened. If I had known that I would be rebuked, I would not have taken the initiative to help," Pan said.

He added that any contact was medical in nature and that his only objective was to save the woman's life. "If my CPR skills were wrong, the medical staff would have pointed it out. But so far no one has," Pan noted.

According to reports, a local teachers' union conducted an internal assessment of Pan, but no legal charges have been brought against him.

One of the witnesses, a man with the last name Deng, expressed support for Pan's actions, and said the situation was "critical," and no one believed Pan groped her chest.