Chinese Woman Suffers Severe Burns On Buttocks From Sitting On Hot Stone, Undergoes Surgery

A 72-year-old woman in China sat on a sun-heated stone in her garden for just 10 seconds and ended up with third-degree burns on her buttocks, the South China Morning Post reported.

The incident occurred on July 7 in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, when the elderly woman was working in her vegetable garden. She decided to rest on a stone after getting tired.

Within seconds after sitting on the stone, she felt a scorching sensation. However, she couldn't stand up quickly due to her leg problems.

The incident has sparked concerns over the dangers of extreme heat exposure, especially for the elderly and small children.

Notably, the temperatures had reached 38 degrees Celsius in the Xiangyang region.

The woman, identified in the report as Grandma Wang, suffered third-degree burns, which meant the entire layer of skin tissue had died and couldn't heal on its own, requiring surgery and skin grafting.

Doctors performed surgery to remove necrotic tissue, followed by skin grafting for reconstruction.

The medical experts also issued a warning, stating that materials like metal and stone can become dangerously hot during heat waves, causing blisters and burns in a short time.

Qian Ben, the head of the hospital's burns department, diagnosed her.

"Third-degree burns mean the entire layer of skin tissue has died and cannot heal on its own with medication. Surgery is required to remove the necrotic tissue, followed by skin grafting for reconstruction," Qian said as quoted.

According to the report, Grandma Wang is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. However, the long-term effects of her injuries are still unknown.

The incident, first reported by Hubei Daily, sparked debate on Chinese social media, with some people expressing sympathy and others sharing similar experiences of being burned by hot objects.