Uttarakhand Man Beats Cancer, Now DeadlLifts 220kg In Epic Comeback. His Story Is Viral

Paras Bajaj's life took a dramatic turn when he was diagnosed with cancer at 18, just as he was achieving his dream of opening a gym. Despite enduring chemotherapy and surgery, he returned to his gym with a newfound sense of purpose. Now cancer-free, he's focused on regaining his strength and motivating others with his courageous journey, recently achieving an impressive deadlift of 220 kgs.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Paras revealed that he dropped out of school in the 12th grade, as he was more interested in fitness than studies. He then went to Delhi and joined an academy where he learned that fitness wasn't just about physical transformation, but also about discipline and purpose. With his own body undergoing a remarkable change, Paras was helping others achieve their fitness goals, and life seemed to be falling into place. He later got a government start-up loan and opened his own gym in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand, fulfilling his dream.

However, his success story was short-lived. Just two months after opening his gym, he found that he had cancer. The chemotherapy that followed took a toll on his body, causing him to lose his strength, muscles, and hair, leaving even simple tasks like lying down a challenge. However, on April 30, 2024, after months of gruelling treatment, he underwent surgery in Chandigarh, and 12 days later, the words "You're cancer-free" brought new hope.

Despite still recovering, Paras returned to his gym just a month and a half after surgery, driven by a newfound purpose. He walked back in, determined to rebuild his strength, rep by rep, and he's now deadlifting 220 kgs.

"Today, when I look back, I'm proud of my scars. Cancer didn't take away my dream. It made me stronger. And in this journey I've learnt that time can change everything, but if your will is strong-you can rebuild anything," he said.

Watch the video here: (Warning: Distressing visuals)

The comments section was flooded with messages of admiration and support for Paras. Many were inspired by his journey from adversity to triumph, praising his remarkable determination and resilience in the face of life's greatest challenges.

One user wrote, "Your struggle, your victory... everything is so inspiring. All the best to you."

Another commented, "When life is against you, but you still beat it."

A third said, "I am so proud of you! Keep growing."

A fourth added, "Extraordinary Determination."