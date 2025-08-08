Colon Cancer: Common Early Signs That You May Ignore

Colon cancer also known as colorectal cancer (when it includes the rectum) is a type of cancer that begins in the large intestine (colon). They typically start as small noncancerous clumps of cells called polyps. Over time, some of these polyps can turn cancerous. They can often develop slowly and may initially show no symptoms. This is why regular screenings are highly encouraged and considered crucial. Besides regular screening, there are often early signs that one can keep an eye out for. This ensures early diagnosis which can speed up and significantly improve treatment options & recovery.

Unfortunately, most early signs of colon cancer are often ignored because they mimic less serious conditions such as haemorrhoids, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or dietary issues. People might often dismiss symptoms like occasional constipation, bloating, or mild abdominal discomfort as normal digestive problems, especially if they're under 50 or don't have a family history of cancer. This delay in seeking medical help can cause the diseases to progress to more advanced stages, where treatment becomes more difficult and less effective.

Here are some common early signs of colon cancer you might ignore

1. Changes in bowel habits

A shift in how often you have a bowel movement or in the consistency of your stool (diarrhoea or constipation), lasting more that a few days, may indicate something more serious than a stomach bug. Track your bowel patterns and if irregularities persist, get them evaluated.

2. Blood in the stool

Bright red or dark tarry stools can be a sign of bleeding in the digestive tract. Many people assume it is due to haemorrhoids. However, any rectal bleeding should be investigated with a colonoscopy or stool test.

3. Persistent abdominal discomfort

Cramping, bloating or gas pains that don't go away could all signal something abnormal is going on in the colon. Unlike occasional indigestion, this discomfort is usually localised and recurrent.

4. A feeling that the bowel doesn't empty completely

A constant urge to have a bowel movement even after going to the bathroom may be a sign you may have overlooked but it is a warning sign. If this sensation persists especially with other symptoms, it is smart to consult a doctor.

5. Unexplained weight loss

Losing weight without changing your diet or exercise routine could be a signal for problem in the body. Cancer can affect how your body uses energy and might lead to significant weight loss without a workout or diet change.

6. Fatigue or weakness

Colon cancer can cause blood loss over time, leading to iron deficiency (anaemia). This results in chronic tired that doesn't go away with rest. Most people would just chalk this up for stress or ageing.

7. Iron deficiency

In some cases, colon cancer bleeds internally which causes your iron levels to drop. If blood tests show anaemia without a clear cause, you are encouraged to get a better investigation of the colon.

8. Narrow stool

A tumour can restrict the passage of stool, making it thinner than normal or ribbon-like. If you notice this consistently especially with straining, it's worth getting checked.

9. Vomiting or nausea

These symptoms when persistent, can occur if the tutor causes a blockage in the bowel. While common with food poisoning, in this cases, they come without obvious food triggers.

10. Unexplained loss of appetite

A sudden drop in appetite which is not related to lifestyle or emotional changes can be a subtle red flag. This symptom often gets ignored or attributed to mood changes.

11. Rectal pain or discomfort

Pain or a sense of pressure in the rectum is not always normal and should be checked especially if combined with other gastrointestinal issues.

12. Visible mucus in stool

Some people may see a smily or jelly like substance in their stool and not think much of it. But while some amounts of mucus are normal, persistent or excessive mucus can point to irritation or obstruction in the colon.

If you notice even one of these symptoms persistently especially two or more, it's wise to consult a gastroenterologist. Early detection of colon cancer saves lives and many of these signs are your body's early warnings that should not be ignored.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.