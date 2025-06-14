Cardio Or Weights First? New Research Reveals The Best Workout Order

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A recent study examined the impact of exercise sequence on fat loss and activity levels.

Weight training performed before cardio led to greater fat loss and increased daily physical activity.

Participants who lifted weights first showed improved muscle endurance and explosive strength.

A recent study has shed light on the long-debated question of whether to do cardio or weights first in a workout. According to the research, individuals who performed weight training before cardio lost significantly more fat and increased their physical activity throughout the day compared to those who did cardio first.

The study involved 45 young men aged 18-30 who were classified as obese. Participants were divided into three groups: a control group and two exercise groups that followed identical training programs, differing only in exercise sequence. The weight training group performed exercises like bench press, deadlift, and squat, while the cardio sessions involved 30 minutes of stationary cycling.

Key Findings:

Fat Loss: Participants who lifted weights first experienced greater reductions in overall body fat and visceral fat.

Muscle Performance: The weights-first approach enhanced muscular endurance and explosive strength.

Cardiovascular Fitness: Both groups showed similar improvements in cardiovascular fitness, regardless of exercise sequence.

Why Exercise Sequence Matters:

When you lift weights first, you deplete muscle glycogen stores, forcing your body to switch energy sources and rely more heavily on fat reserves for energy. This metabolic shift explains the greater fat loss seen in the weights-first group.

Implications:

If fat loss and optimising daily activity are your main objectives, evidence supports placing resistance training first.

If cardiovascular fitness is your primary goal, the sequence matters less, as both ways equally boost aerobic fitness.

Limitations:

The study only involved obese young men, so results may not apply to women, older adults, or those with different body compositions.

Future research should incorporate nutritional intake, sleep patterns, and stress levels to offer more comprehensive guidance.