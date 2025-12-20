8 Effective Yoga Asanas To Relieve Wrist Pain And Improve Flexibility

A lot of people tend to suffer from wrist pain. This can happen due to injury from sprains or fractures, repetitive strain from typing, or from conditions like arthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome or tendinitis. If you witness severe pain, persistent swelling, or numbness in the wrist, it is important that you see a doctor. They will suggest a course or treatment that can help alleviate the pain. You can also perform certain yoga asanas that can provide you relief wrist pain.

Yoga asanas help to reduce wrist pain by improving flexibility, strengthening the supporting muscles and also enhancing circulation without adding excessive strain on your wrists. Here are some yoga asanas that can provide relief from wrist pain.

Yoga Asanas For Wrist Pain

1. Wrist Rotations

Start by sitting comfortably with legs crossed or extended. Extend your arms forward, make loose fists, and rotate your wrists clockwise ten times, and then anti-clockwise. This simple dynamic movement helps to warm up the wrist joints, release built-up tension from repetitive daily activities like typing, and boost blood flow that can reduce stiffness. Perform it slowly with deep breaths to avoid jerky motions.

2. Downward-Facing Dog Variation

Start on your hands and knees, then lift hips into an inverted V-shape, but place forearms on the mat instead of putting full weight on palms. Pedal feet alternately to deepen the stretch. This modification shifts pressure off wrists while elongating arms, shoulders, and spine. It can help ease wrist strain that's common in desk work. Hold for 30-60 seconds, focusing on pressing elbows together.

3. Cow Face Arms

Sit or stand tall, cross right arm over left at the elbows, then bend forearms to bring palms toward each other behind the back. Then repeat on the opposite side. If clasping hands is challenging, you can also use a strap. This pose helps to stretch wrist extensors and flexors, and opens shoulder joints for overall upper body relief. Breathe steadily for five breaths per side, switching arms mindfully.

4. Garland Pose

Squat with feet close together, thighs wider than torso, and press elbows against inner knees while joining palms in prayer position. For wrist ease, rest hands on heels or a block. The low squat strengthens wrists without full bearing, improves ankle and hip flexibility, and massages forearms to reduce pain from inflammation. Hold this pose for one minute.

5. Seated Forward Bend

Sit with your legs extended, inhale to lengthen spine, then fold forward from hips, letting arms rest relaxed alongside legs. Avoid forcing wrists flat on the floor. This forward fold helps release hamstring tension indirectly supporting wrist posture, stretches the back of arms, and calms the nervous system to reduce pain perception. Hold for two minutes with soft exhales.

6. Reverse Tabletop

Sit with knees bent, feet hip-width, place hands behind hips with fingers pointing toward feet, then lift hips skyward into a reverse plank-like shape. Keep shoulders down. This backbend builds strength in the wrist extensor, and engages the core for stability. Lift and lower hips for 10 breaths to build endurance.

7. Prayer Stretch Twist

Kneel or sit, clasp hands in prayer at chest, then twist upper body right while pressing palms firmly together, elbows wide. And then alternate the sides. The prayer press is beneficial for the wrist flexors, improving rotational mobility in forearms, and relieving lateral wrist pain. Flow side-to-side for 20 breaths, emphasising even pressure.

8. Upward-Facing Dog Modification

Lie on your stomach, place forearms on the mat under shoulders, then press up to lift the chest, keeping elbows tucked, and look forward. Forearm support helps minimise wrist flexion while opening chest and stretching front body, which directly targets pain from hyperextension. Hold this pose for 45 seconds, repeating three times with rests.

Regular practice of these asanas for 15-20 minutes daily can help improve wrist resilience by balancing muscle groups around the joint. Start with shorter holds if pain persists, always focusing on breath synchronisation for relaxation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.