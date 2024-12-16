Get Party-Ready In No Time: Cosmetologist's 4-Step Skincare Hack For Glowing Skin

4 Step Routine For Glowing Skin

We all love to look radiant and fresh before heading out to a party, but sometimes our skin needs a little extra care to achieve that instant glow. If you are looking for a quick skincare routine that works wonders, cosmetologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared her expert 4-step process to get glowing skin. With this simple yet effective routine, you can achieve a fresh and radiant look in no time.

4 Step routine for glowing skin

1) Dunk your face in ice for 3-5 minutes

Start by reducing puffiness and tightening your pores with a simple ice treatment. Dr Sharad suggests wrapping an ice cube in a soft cloth and gently gliding it over your face for a minute or two. This not only refreshes your skin instantly but also helps to temporarily tighten the pores, giving you a smooth base to work with.

2) Use a sheet mask

Next, treat your skin to a sheet mask packed with powerful ingredients that help boost hydration and glow. Dr Sharad recommends using a sheet mask with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide or vitamin C. These ingredients are known for their ability to deeply hydrate the skin, reduce dark spots and leave the skin looking radiant. Leave the mask on for 10-15 minutes, allowing the skin to fully absorb the goodness.

3) Moisturise to lock in hydration

Moisturising the skin is key to maintaining that healthy, dewy look. Dr Sharad advises using a moisturiser that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid or Centella asiatica. These are excellent for locking in moisture, smoothing the skin and providing a hydrated look. Applying a hydrating moisturiser will ensure that your skin stays dewy and fresh throughout the night.

4) Apply make-up for a final touch

Once your skin is prepped and hydrated, it's time to apply make-up for a glowing finish. Dr Sharad suggests using a lightweight foundation or a tinted moisturiser for a natural, glowing base. Focus on highlighting the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, brow bones and the bridge of your nose, with a subtle highlighter. Add a touch of blush to your cheeks to enhance the healthy, radiant vibe and finish with your favourite lip gloss for a fresh, party-ready look.

Take a look at the video here:

With just a couple of weeks left until 2025, it's time to get your glow on for the ultimate New Year's party. With this easy 4-step routine, you can ensure you have fresh, glowing skin in no time. Try it out and ring in 2025 with skin that's absolutely radiant!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.