Ever wonder why your skin still looks dull or breaks out, even after you spend so much money on fancy creams and serums, and effort on following elaborate routines? You're definitely not alone. The real problem might be hiding in your everyday habits. Tiny things you do without thinking that could actually be harming your skin more than pollution or stress. It's easy to overlook how much your daily routine affects your complexion. But the good news is, a few simple changes can make a big difference. Let's break down how these common mistakes impact your skin and learn how you can protect your natural glow every single day.

7 Everyday Habits That Are Destroying Your Skin

We all want healthy, glowing skin, but some of our daily actions are hampering the health of our skin. In the effort of doing too much, we are damaging the uppermost layer of our skin and ruining the delicate pH (potential of hydrogen indicating alkalinity) of the skin (the ideal level is lightly acidic: 4.5 to 5.5), which ensures the skin is protected from harmful bacteria. Here are the seven bad habits that ruin your skin, which you may not even realize:

Habit 1: Sleeping On A Dirty Pillowcase

You may not realise, but sleeping on a dirty pillowcase exposes the facial skin to accumulating oil, sweat, hair products, and more, turning them into a breeding ground of bacteria. This causes fungal acne, breakouts, and irritation. In order to fix this issue, change the pillowcase every three to four days (if you have acne-prone skin, then make sure to do this as a priority). In addition, to give care to your skin, use a silk/satin pillowcase to reduce friction while sleeping and absorption of facial oils and skincare byproducts.

Habit 2: Skipping Sunscreen Indoors

The damage to the skin barrier occurs when the sun's rays damage the elastin (skin fibres) over a period of time. In order to mitigate this kind of damage, sunscreen, according to the level of melanin in the skin and exposure to the sun's rays, is crucial. Indian skin needs at least SPF (Sun Protection Factor)30 according to the intensity of the sun's rays in India.

Habit 3: Constantly Touching Or Picking Your Face

The simple action of constantly touching or picking your face can transfer germs, dirt, and oil from your hands to your face. In turn, this leads to clogged pores, infections, and inflammation of the skin. This, coupled with the anxious nature of picking your skin, can cause hyperpigmentation and permanent scarring. This is a very common skincare mistake that is avoidable if you are aware of the damage that you can inflict on your skin, as prevention is better than cure.

Habit 4: Using Very Hot Water To Wash Your Face/Shower

You must have taken a hot shower to relax or used scalding hot water to face your wash, but did you know that very hot water strips the skin of its natural protective barrier (sebum)? This results in dryness, irritation, and overcompensation by the skin, which makes it produce excess oil, which can worsen acne.

Habit 5: Not Drinking Enough Water

When skin gets dehydrated, it loses its elasticity, looks dull, and lacks lustre. The skin becomes susceptible to developing fine lines and wrinkles. The fix for this issue is to consume eight to ten glasses of water daily. This, along with increasing the intake of hydrating foods( avocado, salmon,oats,cucumber) and limiting the consumption of alcohol and caffeine, helps nourish the skin.

Habit 6: Over-Exfoliation

The habit of over-exfoliating skin harshly using scrubs can strip the skin of its natural protective barrier. In turn, this weakens the skin barrier, causing redness, sensitivity, flaking, and even more breakouts. This skincare habit can also lead to premature aging of the skin, as harsh scrubs contain harsh chemicals, which cause damage. While using skin cleansers frequently should be avoided, as they have an alkaline composition that damages the PH(potential of hydrogen)of the skin.

Habit 7: Consuming A High Sugar/Processed Diet

A diet that is very high in refined sugars and that mainly consists of processed foods triggers a process called glycation (sugar molecules damage collagen and elastin), accelerating the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This everyday habit causes premature aging of the skin. The science of skincare says that consuming ultra-processed foods, which are a result of convenience and commercialization, has led to an increase in damage to the skin barrier. This is because ultra-processed foods damage the intestinal microbiota, which affects the skin through the skin-gut axis. So, eating wisely and getting adequate nutrition is key to mitigating the risk factor of developing skin issues.

The healthy, glowing skin is more about doing a consistent skincare routine rooted in science. Even using expensive products can ruin your skin barrier; it's important to understand how you can form a skincare routine by practicing daily habits for glowing skin and following them through.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

