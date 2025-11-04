"Why Acting Superior?" Indian Man Racially Attacked At Canada McDonald's

Amid concern over the rising racism and xenophobia against immigrants in Canada, a disturbing video has emerged from Toronto, showing a visibly intoxicated man assaulting a brown man, believed to be of Indian origin, at a McDonald's outlet. The mobile phone footage, which is going viral on social media, shows that the attack was unprovoked.

The clip shows a Caucasian Canadian, wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket, randomly approaching the brown man near the 'Mobile Order Pick Up' counter of a McDonald's outlet and attacking him.

Man in Blue Jays gear attacks a random person at McDonald's without provocation.



📸 Nov 1, 2025#Toronto #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/m586brklST — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 2, 2025

The intoxicated aggressor first pushed the man standing near the counter, sending his phone flying in the air. When the Indian man calmly picked up his phone, the attacker rushed towards him, grabbing him by the collar and shoving him back. He was heard accusing the Indian of "acting superior" in front of him as he held him by the collar.

The Indian man tried to defend himself without any retaliation, but the aggressor did not back down until another person, possibly a staff member, intervened and asked the two men to take their confrontation 'outside'.

But the white man continued accusing the victim of arrogance before being escorted out of the premises.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

So far, police have not issued any statement on the matter, and the identity of the two men is not confirmed. But the incident reported occurred on November 1.

The disturbing video came days after a 55-year-old Canadian-Indian businessman, Arvi Singh Sagoo, was fatally attacked by a stranger in Edmonton, Canada. Sagoo was attacked after he confronted the stranger for peeing on his vehicle. The man punched Sagoo in the head, causing him to fall unconscious.

The attack occurred on October 19, and Sagoo succumbed to his injuries five days later, on October 24.