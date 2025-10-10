Can Indians Get Korean Glass Skin? Dermatologist Says It's Impossible

With K-dramas taking India by storm, Gen Z is now obsessed with achieving the dreamy Korean glass skin.

Nowadays, it seems like everyone is rushing to salons, spending huge amounts on expensive treatments in hopes of achieving that flawless, dewy look. But no matter how much you spend, you still won't get that exact Korean glass skin.

Dermatologist Dr Garekar has shared a practical hack for getting glowing skin, but she also revealed a key truth: "Indians cannot achieve the exact Korean glass skin" - no matter how many treatments or skin routines they try.

"You want Korean glass skin? Let me give you the easiest hack. No skin routine, no treatments. Because as an Indian, you can not achieve Korean glass skin. You ask me why, I'll tell you. Two main reasons," she posted a video on Instagram.

Dr Garekar explained that the main reasons are genetic, structural, and climatic differences.

She revealed that the most important difference is that our oil and sebaceous activity is way higher than Koreans which will automatically lead to larger pores. So, this makes it impossible to achieve translucent, glass-like effect.

Additionally, Indians have higher melanin content which makes them more prone to tanning, uneven skin tone and pigmentation.

Dr Garekar also mentioned that the dermis, or second layer of skin, is also thicker in Indians, which slows aging and delays wrinkles but contributes to texture and pigmentation issues.

"When it comes to climate, our high UV index and high pollution are a survival challenge for Indian skin," she added.

"You cannot have Korean glass skin," said Dr Garekar. However, she suggested that Indians can still aim for an "Indian golden glow."

She recommends using sunscreen daily, gentle AHA BHA chemical exfoliation two to three times a week, and consulting a dermatologist to find the right retinoid for your skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.