As a severe cold wave grips Northern India, so does the experience of feeling extremely chilly and shivering. With temperatures in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan plummeting to record lows, the struggle to maintain body heat has become a primary health concern. While reaching for a heavy woollen coat is the instinctive response, staying warm is as much a biological process as it is a physical one. According to recent meteorological data and health advisories, the human body's ability to thermoregulate, to maintain a core temperature of approximately 37 degrees celsius, can be significantly compromised during prolonged exposure to the Indian winter's damp, biting cold.

And the changing weather patterns and stark presence of particulate matter in the air block essential sunlight; people are struggling with the extreme cold. Extremely cold temperatures, especially for the elderly, children, and individuals with low body fat percentage, are becoming more susceptible to cold-induced diseases.

Indian medical research increasingly suggests that "feeling cold" is often a symptom of poor circulation, inadequate caloric intake, or improper insulation techniques. To help you navigate the remaining weeks of the season, here are six evidence-based hacks to help you stay toastier without relying solely on the thermostat or heater.

6 Hacks to Avoid Feeling Cold During Winters

1. Mastering The "Base Layer" Strategy

The common mistake many Indians make is wearing one exceptionally thick sweater. However, thermodynamics suggests that layering is far more effective. The goal is to create "dead air space" between layers of clothing, which acts as a powerful insulator. There is research behind this strategy:

A study often cited in Indian textile research highlights that the base layer must be moisture-wicking.

In India, where indoor heating is not universal, sweat trapped against the skin can quickly cool the body down.

Opt for a snug-fitting synthetic or silk base layer, followed by a woollen middle layer (like a pashmina or merino knit) for insulation.

A windproof outer shell for stepping outdoors. This "sandwich" effect traps body heat more efficiently than a single heavy jacket.

2. Harness The Power Of Warming Spices

What you eat significantly determines your internal temperature and how cold you feel. Indian clinical studies on "diet-induced thermogenesis" emphasise the role of specific winter spices in maintaining body temperature. A moderated intake of ingredients like dry ginger (Saunth), black pepper, and cinnamon is not just a flavour enhancer; they can open up narrowed blood vessels due to coldness and improve overall blood flow.

Capsaicin, found in green chillies, and gingerol, in ginger, stimulate a process where the body burns energy to produce heat.

This can be put into daily practice by incorporating a "Masala Chai" or ginger-garlic soup into your evening routine.

Furthermore, research from the National Institute of Nutrition suggests that consuming complex carbohydrates like Bajra (pearl millet) and Makka (corn) provides a slow-release energy source that keeps the body's "internal furnace" burning longer than refined flours.

3. The "Internal Heater" Exercise

When we feel cold, shivers can be experienced, which means that a reflex where muscles contract rapidly to generate heat is functioning. Here is how it works:

You can mimic this process more effectively through exercises that involve contracting muscles without changing their length. These exercises are known as isometric exercises.

If you find yourself shivering at a bus stop or in a cold office, try tensing and releasing your core, glutes, and thighs.

Clinical observations suggest that these small, "invisible" muscle contractions can raise core body temperature by several degrees within minutes.

Unlike high-intensity cardio, which might cause you to sweat (and eventually feel colder), isometrics generate heat without the moisture, making them the perfect "internal heater" for sedentary winter days.

4. Prioritise "Core" Protection Over Extremities

While people often focus on wearing gloves and heavy socks, the body's biological priority is the torso, which houses the vital organs. When your core temperature drops, the brain triggers "vasoconstriction", pulling warm blood away from your hands and feet to protect the heart and lungs. This is why your fingers often feel like ice, even if you are wearing gloves. You can raise your core body temperature by:

By wearing a thermal vest or a sleeveless "Gudri" (quilted vest), you can keep the core warm.

Once the brain perceives the core is safe, it will allow warm blood to flow back to the extremities.

Indian studies often recommend the "muffler hack", wrapping a scarf around the neck to protect the carotid arteries.

Since a significant amount of blood flows through the neck, keeping this area insulated helps maintain the temperature of the blood reaching the brain.

5. Humidity Control

In urban Indian homes, the use of electric blowers and heaters is common. However, these devices strip the air of moisture. Dry air feels colder to the skin than slightly humid air because it accelerates the evaporation of moisture from your pores through a cooling process. Here is how people can regulate the level of humidity in their homes:

A simple hack used in many Himalayan households is placing a shallow bowl of water near a heat source or using a humidifier.

Maintaining an indoor humidity level of around 40-50 percent allows your skin to retain its natural oils and prevents the "chilled" feeling that comes with dry, cracked skin.

Staying hydrated is crucial; blood volume drops when you are dehydrated, making it harder for your heart to pump warm blood to your skin's surface.

6. The "Golden Hour" Sunlight Exposure

Despite the fog, catching the midday sun is a biological necessity in winter. Beyond vitamin D, sunlight influences the circadian rhythm and the production of serotonin. Indian studies on seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and metabolic rates show that sunlight exposure helps regulate the thyroid gland, which is the body's primary "thermostat". Here are some ways to get that essential sunlight during winter:

Spending 20 minutes in the sun between 11 AM and 1 PM – this is the "Golden Hour" that helps reset your internal clock.

The infrared rays from the sun penetrate the skin and warm the tissues directly, providing a deep-seated heat that lasts much longer than the temporary warmth of a space heater.

Note: Red infrared lamps can be a replacement to get that vitamin D when used the right way in multiple sessions.

Staying warm during an Indian winter is a holistic balance of smart clothing, metabolic fuel, and environmental awareness. By focusing on your core, utilising warming spices, and understanding the science of layering, you can protect yourself from the adverse effects of the cold wave.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.