Cold, Cough Or Sore Throat? 7 Home Remedies You Must Try For Some Relief

Honey is loaded with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties

With the season changing from summer to winter, a lot of health issues come uninvited. Some of these include cold, cough, fever and sore throat. Along with these, you may feel extreme tiredness and difficulty performing day-to-day tasks efficiently. However, a few home remedies can help manage symptoms of cold and cough effectively. In this article, we've listed some of the best remedies that can help you get some relief. In case, the symptoms don't improve and you start to experience some additional issues, it is best to seek medical help on time.

Cold and cough home remedies

1. Ginger

Ginger provides anti-inflammatory effect. It can help manage cough.

Mix some fresh ginger with honey or add it to your cup of tea for effective results.

2. Honey

Honey is an effective remedy for cough. It is loaded with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It can be used for both adults and children.

A tablespoon of honey is usually mixed with a few drops of ginger juice to get rid of cough. You can also add it to hot lemon or green tea.

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an excellent immunity booster. Strong immunity can help prevent the onset of seasonal illnesses. Adding enough citrus fruits can help enhance the immune function.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric or haldi is a must-have for the winter season. It can help keep you warm and reduce the symptoms of cold and cough.

Turmeric also has anti-bacterial properties and helps reduce inflammation.

5. Steam and gargle

Gargling with salt water helps prevent upper respiratory infections. It also reduces the severity of congestion and sore throat.

Similarly, breathing in steam relieves congestion. It also helps with coughing by providing moisture to the airways.

6. Soups

Soups can reduce the severity of cold and speed up recovery. They can keep you warm and provide plenty of essential nutrients that can support your immune system.

7. Hot drinks

Teas are commonly consumed during the winter season. You can also add other hot drinks to your winter diet to stay warm.

Sipping hot drinks relieves congestion and eases throat pain.

These remedies can reduce the severity of the illness. Also, may shorten the duration. If your symptoms worsen, talk to your doctor immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.