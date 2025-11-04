Investor Alleges Zerodha Stopped Him From Withdrawing Funds, CEO Responds

Mumbai-based investor and IVF specialist Dr Aniruddha Malpani has alleged that online broking firm Zerodha blocked his attempt to withdraw funds from his demat account, despite having a withdrawable balance of over Rs 18 crore. He said that Zerodha's platform limited withdrawals to Rs 5 crore per day, calling it a “scam”.

Malpani, founder of Malpani Ventures, shared screenshots from his Zerodha account showing an account value of Rs 42,92,98,198.10, with a used margin of Rs 24,46,44,888.30 and a withdrawable balance of Rs 18,46,53,309.84.

“The Zerodha scam! They don't allow me to withdraw my own money from their account, saying the daily limit for withdrawal is Rs 5 crores. They use my money for free,” he wrote on X, tagging co-founder and CEO Nikhil Kamath. “This is unfair,” he added.

A screenshot shared from Zerodha's app supported this explanation: “A maximum of Rs 5 crores can be withdrawn per day. For instant withdrawals, the request must be between Rs 100 and Rs 2,00,000 per day. The withdrawal limit is subject to the availability of a withdrawable balance in the trading account.”

Zerodha's support team responded to Malpani's post, informing him that withdrawals exceeding Rs 5 crore could be processed by raising a support ticket through their official portal.

After Malpani confirmed that he had already submitted the ticket and shared a screenshot as proof, the company assured him that the issue was being reviewed.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath then clarified that Malpani's payout requests had been processed and that the Rs 5 crore limit was part of standard operational checks to prevent systemic risks.

“Hi Dr, your payout requests were processed yesterday. We need to ensure, for the sake of our systems' sanity (like all other financial services firms), that we have some checks in place when clients withdraw funds. As you can imagine, numerous potential issues can arise during the withdrawal process, and once funds are paid out, there is no way for us to recover them. Hence, Rs 5 crore is the threshold at which we ask customers to create tickets to withdraw.”

Ajay Rotti, Founder & CEO of Tax Compaas, weighed in, defending Zerodha's policy as a necessary safeguard rather than a scam.

“It isn't a scam. I would rather deal with a broker who has controls like these and prevents actual scams of someone cleaning up my account in a day,” he wrote on X. Rotti explained that similar limits exist across financial systems, including banks and UPI transfers, to ensure security during large withdrawals.

“People need to be aware of these limits and plan their transactions if they want to do it online. Else, there is always an option to increase these limits and those need to be used. No point crying Scam for everything on social media,” he added.

Zerodha permits withdrawals of up to Rs 5 crore per day, with instant withdrawals limited to Rs 2 lakh and available between 9 am and 4 pm. These limits apply based on the available balance in the user's trading account.