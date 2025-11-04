Protein On A Budget: 6 Everyday Indian Foods For Muscle Health

The myth that muscle-building requires expensive supplements or protein bars is exposing your body to additives, chemicals, colourful pigments, and much more. India's own kitchen pantry holds the secret to cheap, effective muscle nutrition. When we talk about building bulky muscles, they can be made by consuming processed protein powders, but the protein also has a traditional Indiananswer. The Indian kitchen has high plant-based protein and fibre sources like lentils, legumes, Bengal gram flour, peanuts, eggs, and yogurt that can offer an adequate amount of protein for muscle health. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) points out the body can not use that protein without carbs and fats in conjunction.

So, a combination of proper protein intake along with a diet of carbs and healthy fats will aid in muscle building.

6 Indian Foods For Muscle Health

The most effective, everyday Indian foods that are excellent for muscle health, offer good protein content and other essential nutrients, can be found in the Indian kitchen easily. If we look at the scientific breakdown of the protein content present in lentils, legumes, Bengal flour, peanuts, and many more such plant-based sources, your muscle-building regimen can be transformed and yield better results post-workout:

Lentils and Legumes:

The Indian kitchen is stocked with shelves of diverse kinds of dals, chana, and rajma that provide plant-based protein and fibre. When these kinds of high-protein Indian foods are paired with fresh wheat rotis and fresh steamed rice, the protein profile of this meal is essential for muscle repair. When it comes to specifics, 1 cup of cooked dal offers 18g of protein, which is great for nourishing muscle growth.

Roasted Bengal Gram Flour

This kind of flour is popularly known as besan, which is a superfood that offers high protein. The protein composition of bengal gram flour is up to 25g per 100 g of the flour and makes for an excellent post-workout drink base. The affordable superfood is excellent at supporting muscle building and repairing muscle tissue while supporting satiety (the feeling of feeling full) after a high-intensity workout.

Peanuts

The humble peanut is rich in both protein and healthy fats that help with muscle health maintenance. The highly affordable ingredient is a calorie-dense snack that provides sustained energy for workouts and muscle building. The convenient and affordable snack is a source of macronutrients that are crucial for muscle repair and growth. The exact amount of protein present in peanuts is about 25g in a 100g serving. Peanuts are a great alternative for power snacking during a high-intensity workout for sustained energy bursts and will help to maintain energy throughout the workout session.

Eggs

The golden standard of protein is present in eggs, which has a complete amino acid profile that helps with muscle health. Another factor of this food is it is incredibly bioavailable, which means that the body absorbs the protein efficiently for muscle building. An average egg has about 6 grams of protein found in both the egg yolk and the white portion. In addition, egg whites are considered a better source of protein when compared with egg yolks, which contain other nutrients. There are essential nutrients present in eggs that make the humble 'anda', as it is known in Indian kitchens making them a powerful ally in any muscle-building diet.

Curd

The Indian kitchen is stocked with an excellent source of casein protein, which is slowly digested, when compared to whey protein that gets digested faster. This is great for overnight muscle repair and adds probiotics for better nutrient absorption. The protein content in curd is about 3 to 3.5 grams per 100 g of protein, which supports muscle building and repair. Curd and milk byproducts like paneer also provide a high protein profile that can help in muscle building when consumed in balance and pure forms without processing.

Chickpeas

The frequently prepared chana in the Indian kitchen is an excellent source of protein and aids in muscle building. The 14.6g of protein present in chickpeas, along with a balanced amino acid composition and high bioavailability (absorption and utilization of nutrients), helps with the maintenance of muscle health. The three aspects that the protein in chana aids in are muscle growth, repair, and upkeep. Chickpeas can be combined with other plant-based sources to boost the amino acid profile that would benefit muscle building pre and post-workout.

Please note: A diet rich in protein can't solely be responsible for muscle health, so please consume a healthy and balanced diet of carbohydrates and healthy fats to see results after a consistent muscle-building routine.

The Indian kitchen is a treasure chest that has various traditional high-protein foods that can replace expensive protein bars for muscle health. But understanding the science behind how much protein and which forms of protein can nourish your body will determine how much muscle you will be able to build, and consistency is key for any workout and fitness goals.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

