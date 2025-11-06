"What's Your Skincare Routine," Harleen Deol Asks PM Modi. His Reply

As Prime Minister Modi met and commended the Indian women's cricket team for their "remarkable resilience and comeback" in the World Cup, he was asked a cheeky question: What is his skincare routine?

The question came from top-order batter Harleen Deol, who also told the Prime Minister that he "glows a lot". Her query had the entire room in splits.

"I never thought about this much," PM Modi said, as he spoke to the players on Wednesday. A video of the interaction was broadcast on Thursday.

When all-rounder Sneh Rana said "it is the love of his countrymen" that makes the Prime Minister glow, the latter responded: "Of course it is. It is a huge source of strength. I have spent lots of years in the government."

He added: "Despite all this, the blessings keep coming in and it does have an effect on you eventually."

Every Indian feels immense pride in Team India's World Cup victory. It was a delight interacting with the women's cricket team. Do watch! https://t.co/PkkfKFBNbb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2025

On Sunday, the Indian women's cricket team beat South Africa to win their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai.

It was a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket as years of toil and near-misses culminated to redemption and history, with the team defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final Sunday night to become only the fourth side to lift the ODI title.

"I still remember when we met you in 2017. At that time, we did not come with a trophy. But it is a matter of great honour for us that this time, for something we have been working so hard for so many years, we have brought the trophy here," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur told PM Modi.

"Our aim is that we meet you again and again in the future and take photos with you and your team again and again," she added.

In their second appearance in the Women's World Cup final in 2017, India had lost to England by a mere nine runs after which the squad had met the Prime Minister.

In response to Kaur's remarks, PM Modi said: "You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad."

The Prime Minister also asked Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma about her Hanuman tattoo that has gone viral on social media.