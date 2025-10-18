Nutritionist Explains Smart Ways To Bridge The Hidden Protein Gap Among Indian Women

When it comes to nutrition, many Indian women unknowingly fall short of meeting their daily protein needs. Despite being essential for muscle strength, hormonal balance and overall health, protein often takes a backseat in traditional Indian diets. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary sheds light on this overlooked gap and offers practical ways to fix it - without necessarily turning to non-vegetarian food. According to Rashi, an average Indian woman weighing between 55 and 60 kilograms requires 60 to 80 grams of protein daily.

She explains that with thoughtful meal planning, this goal can be achieved entirely through vegetarian sources. In her recent Instagram post, she clarifies that "contrary to popular belief, hitting the daily protein target does not require non-vegetarian foods."

Rashi, in reference to The ONE Program, adds that it's absolutely possible to reach 60-80 grams of protein from vegetarian options such as lentils, paneer, tofu, soy, nuts, seeds, and dairy products, provided the intake is evenly distributed across meals and snacks.

However, vegetarian protein sources come with a caveat. Compared to their non-vegetarian counterparts, they often contain higher fat or carbohydrate content. For instance, 100 grams of lentils contain around 20 grams of carbohydrates along with almost 9 grams of protein. Therefore, women must carefully balance their macronutrient intake, ensuring meals meet both protein and calorie requirements.

While speaking with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashi broke down simple vegetarian food combinations that can help women meet their daily protein goals. "200 grams of hung curd. 150 grams of paneer. 3 cups of thick dal. About 600 grams of dal... This total is 80 grams," Rashi said.

For women with busy schedules or limited dietary variety, adding a high-quality protein powder can help bridge the gap. "If you add a good-quality protein powder, getting up to 80 g will become much easier," Rashi mentioned in the caption.

She clarified that protein powders are convenient supplements, not quick fixes. However, not everyone can handle a sudden increase in protein.

"At the ONE Program, some of my clients can't even hit 50 g, not because protein is the problem, but because the gut isn't ready," Rashi explained.

The nutritionist warned that high-protein diets can cause more harm than good if the digestive system is weak. Rashi advised starting with a gut-cleansing or repair program, as it helps restore the gut lining and improves nutrient absorption.

"Adding more protein to a weak gut is like adding fuel to a fire, which will eventually lead to inflammation and more gut issues like bloating, constipation," Rashi shared.

The takeaway? Protein is essential for muscle repair, hormone balance and overall well-being, but the approach should be gradual and gut-friendly. By combining vegetarian meals with proper digestive care and balanced macronutrients, Indian women can achieve - and even exceed - their ideal protein intake safely and sustainably.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.