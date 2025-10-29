Wellness Coach Luke Coutinho On How To Keep Hair, Skin Healthy During Menopause

Menopause is often spoken about in hushed tones or reduced to a single symptom: hot flashes. For millions of women, this natural transition is far more layered and complex. Beyond the mood swings, irregular cycles, and temperature surges, menopause is a profound shift in how the body functions, looks, and feels. Among the most visible changes are those in the hair and skin, two mirrors of internal balance that often reflect the hormonal transformations occurring within. Skin that once appeared radiant may begin to feel drier and thinner; hair that was thick and glossy might lose volume or start shedding more than usual.

Wellness coach Luke Coutinho captures this message in his latest Instagram post where he urges women to "work with your body instead of against it." "Let's talk about changes in hair and skin during menopause and peri-menopause," says Coutinho, breaking down how hormonal shifts influence external appearance, and how mindful lifestyle choices can restore balance and vitality.

Coutinho explains that as estrogen and progesterone decline, the body's ability to produce collagen slows down. Collagen is the protein responsible for skin firmness and elasticity. Less collagen means skin can appear dull, dry, or lined more easily. The scalp also becomes drier, which can weaken hair strands and increase breakage. These changes, though natural, are not irreversible.

"Before you rush to buy every supplement out there," Coutinho says, "understand how to work with your body instead of against it."

What Helps

Hydration Inside-Out - Coutinho says that hydration isn't just about drinking water but about consistent and balanced hydration. He recommends including natural electrolytes such as coconut water or a simple mix of rock salt and lemon in water. "Dehydration magnifies fine lines, dullness, and dryness," he says.

Managing Stress And Cortisol - High stress levels trigger excess cortisol, the body's stress hormone, which breaks down collagen and disrupts hair growth. Coutinho suggests simple, sustainable stress-management tools like deep breathing, meditation, journaling, or even mindful walks. "The calmer your mind, the kinder your body is to your skin and hair," he adds.

Hormonal And Nutrient Balance - Sometimes, changes in hair or skin are linked not only to menopause but to low thyroid or iron levels. Coutinho advises women to consult their doctors for a comprehensive check of estrogen, progesterone, thyroid, and ferritin. "Brittle nails or hair thinning can be early signs of imbalance," he says, urging women not to self-diagnose.

Sunlight And Vitamin D - Morning sunlight exposure can help regulate hormones and improve mood, Coutinho explains. Vitamin D, often called the "sunshine vitamin," plays a crucial role in skin health, bone strength, and overall vitality.

Antioxidant-Rich Foods - Coutinho's nutrition philosophy rests on the power of whole foods. He recommends including vitamin C, E, and polyphenol-rich foods like citrus fruits, berries, green tea, amla, and dark leafy greens. These nutrients combat oxidative stress, one of the leading causes of premature ageing.

Coutinho also warns against blindly using supplements or creams. He advises checking for allergies, avoiding self-prescribed hormones or high-dose vitamins, and consulting a doctor, especially if on medication or managing autoimmune conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.