Kusha Kapila On Diet And Skincare: How Diet Tweaks Help Clear Acne; Dermatologist Breaks It Down

Acne affects people across all age groups. While genetics and hormones are well-known contributors, an often-overlooked factor is diet. According to dermatologist Ankur Sarin, what you eat may play a far more significant role in acne development and management than many realise. Taking to Instagram, dermatologist Ankur Sarin explained how dietary practices may significantly affect acne. In a brief film, he examined how social media personality and actress Kusha Kapila was able to achieve smoother, more radiant skin and manage recurrent breakouts without excessively depending on topical lotions or treatments. “Your diet plays a huge role in acne - certain foods can trigger inflammation, increase oil production, and lead to breakouts, while others can help calm and clear your skin,” Sarin mentioned in the caption.

Sarin said that reducing sugar was the first significant change. "More sugar means more insulin, means more hormones, means more oil and acne," he explained in the video, noting the recognised link between eating meals rich in glycaemic content and producing more sebum.

Dermatologists have long cautioned that hormonal imbalances caused by repeated insulin spikes might result in inflammation and blocked pores.

He also mentioned that the celebrity cut out cow's milk from her diet, a step that skin care professionals are increasingly advising. “She gave up cow's milk that increases insulin-like growth factors, which actually increase acne,” Sarin added.

According to research, skim milk in particular can worsen outbreaks in people who are prone to acne. Although everyone is affected differently by dairy, Sarin pointed out that people who experience recurrent acne could find it helpful to monitor their intake or try plant-based substitutes.

Finally, Sarin underlined that maintaining intestinal health was a third pillar of Kusha Kapila's transformation. “Focus on your gut health. More prebiotics along with high fibre,” he said, adding that recent studies show links between gut bacteria, inflammation and skin disorders.

A balanced gut microbiome can reduce systemic inflammation and improve overall skin resilience. However, Sarin added that high fibre “will just turn out to be like cement in your gut” if you do not drink enough water, which might lead to bloating or other digestive issues rather than promoting good digestion.

A holistic approach is increasingly advised by medical professionals, who acknowledge that nutrition, stress, sleep and hydration are all important factors in controlling acne.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.