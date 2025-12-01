Wellness Expert Explains Why Postpartum Hair Loss Happens And Simple Ways To Control It

Postpartum hair fall can be unsettling for new mothers, but experts stress that it is a completely natural part of the post-birth recovery journey. Celebrity skin and wellness expert Dr Kiran Sethi (also known as Dr Kiran Lohia) recently took to Instagram to address the concern, offering reassurance and practical guidance for those experiencing this phase. In her video message, Sethi explained that pregnancy transforms the body's natural hair cycle. “When you're pregnant, the anagen cycle – the growing cycle — becomes longer,” she said in the video.

Many pregnant women enjoy thicker, more voluminous hair because of this prolonged growth phase. However, the cycle shifts after childbirth or when breastfeeding ends. “After delivery, that anagen cycle slows down and you go into telogen effluvium, where your hair starts to shed,” she added.

Hormonal fluctuations are the primary cause of telogen effluvium – a temporary condition where the sudden drop in oestrogen, combined with the physical stress of childbirth and nursing, pushes many hair follicles into the resting phase.

A few months later, all of that “resting” hair begins to shed at once, often making women fear that something is wrong. But Sethi emphasised that this process is “a perfectly natural response” to hormonal changes.

“Post-pregnancy hair fall can feel alarming, but it's actually a sign your body is resetting,” Sethi wrote in the caption.

Beyond hormonal shifts, she also highlighted the importance of proper nutrition in hair recovery. “Your zinc, ferritin, and vitamin D levels should be above 70,” she suggested, adding that vitamin B12 levels should be “above 500” to sufficiently support regrowth.

Many new mothers struggle with deficiencies in these nutrients as their bodies recover from childbirth and breastfeeding.

To further support hair regrowth, Sethi recommended LED helmets, which use low-level light therapy to boost cellular energy (ATP) in hair follicles, potentially accelerating growth and strengthening new strands.

She noted that while postpartum shedding is common, the right care can help hair grow back thicker than before – and stressing over it can make things worse. “Don't stress because your hair will come back. It's just a natural process of delivering. Enjoy your baby and stay beautiful,” she said.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.