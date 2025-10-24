Slugging: Dermatologist On How This Popular Skincare Trend Works Only For The Right Skin Type

Slugging is a worldwide skincare craze that has recently acquired popularity on social media, with users vouching for its capacity to provide soft, radiant skin in a matter of hours. The technique is applying an absorbing layer, usually petroleum jelly or Vaseline, to your skincare routine at night to seal in moisture while you sleep. Dermatologist Ankur Sarin claims that although the glossy finish may appear daunting, there is science behind the fad, and it is not for everyone.

Ankur Sarin shared a clip of Mira Rajput Kapoor on Instagram, who can be seen explaining her "weirdest skincare trend", slugging, that she tried and worked for her.

"It's when you put all your skincare on and then take a layer of an occlusive like Vaseline or Aquaphor and then just lock in your product like under your eyes. It actually worked," Mira says in the clip.

Sarin explains in the caption of the post what slugging is and how it works. Slugging basically entails finishing your skincare regimen, which includes toner, serum, and moisturiser, and then adding a thin coating of an occlusive, such as Vaseline.

This barrier keeps your skin hydrated and aids in the restoration of a damaged barrier by preventing transepidermal water loss (TEWL), which is the natural evaporation of water from the skin's surface.

According to dermatologists, petroleum is a good occlusive. It keeps your skin from drying out overnight by sealing in the products you have already applied, improving the absorption of the active ingredients. This technique is particularly useful for people with impaired, dry, or flaky skin, especially in the winter months when moisture loss is more pronounced.

Sarin warns that slugging should never be done on naked skin but rather after completing your skincare routine. "If you just apply Vaseline directly on bare skin, it won't hydrate. It'll only trap dryness underneath," he mentions.

The proper method is applying moisturising toner or essence, followed by a serum and moisturiser, and then sealing everything with a thin coating of petroleum jelly. Rinse off gently in the morning for smoother, plumper skin.

Slugging is great for dry or sensitive skin types, but it can be problematic for people with oily or acne-prone skin, which includes many Indians. Vaseline and other occlusives can clog pores, resulting in outbreaks and blackheads, according to the dermatologist.

"Slugging is great - for the right skin type, used the right way," Sarin says.

Dermatologists recommend slugging, but only if it is applied appropriately and on the appropriate skin type. It can be a lifesaver for anyone who suffers from dryness, inflammation, or dehydration. However, this glossy trend may backfire for oily or acne-prone skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.