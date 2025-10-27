Delhi Woman's Father Detained For Making Up Acid Attack Story

An acid attack that wasn't.

A 20-year-old woman claimed yesterday that she suffered burn injuries while trying to protect her face in an alleged acid attack by a man, who had been stalking her for days, and his two accomplices, while she was on her way to attend an extra class in the national capital. The incident sparked massive outrage. However, 24 hours later, the story has taken a 180-degree turn. The woman's father has now been detained by the Delhi Police for fabricating the acid story to frame the three men. Aqeel Khan has confessed that he plotted the whole conspiracy, said the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police is also set to take legal action under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and his daughter for plotting the fake story.

What Did The Woman Claim

The second-year BCom student enrolled in Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board claimed she was attacked with acid by Jitendra - an acquaintance of hers - and two of his friends, Ishan and Arman - both brothers - near Laxmi Bai College on Sunday morning. She had said that Jitendra was driving a motorcycle, and pillion rider Ishaan passed a bottle to Armaan, who then threw an acid-like liquid at her. The student said she tried to shield her face but suffered burns to both her hands.

She also claimed that Jitendra had been stalking her for some time, and there was a fight between the two a month ago.

Investigation Reveals Loopholes

However, the police investigation revealed several discrepancies in the woman's version. It was found during the probe that Jitendra was in Karol Bagh at the time of the incident. His mobile location, CCTV footage, and witness statements confirmed this. The bike the woman mentioned was also found parked in Karol Bagh.

CCTV footage has also revealed that the woman and her brother left their home on his scooter, but he didn't drop her off at the main gate of her college, but 200 metres away in the Ashok Vihar area.

A PCR Call By Accused's Wife

Two days before the alleged attack, Jitendra's wife made a PCR call, saying she was being blackmailed and harassed by Aqeel Khan. She alleged that between 2021 to 2024 she worked at Khan's factory, where he forced himself on her and then blackmailed her by making objectionable photos and videos. A case was registered in the matter at the Bhalswa Dairy police station on October 24.

Another Acid Attack Accusation

Another competing narrative of harassment has come from the mother of the other two accused, Arman and Ishan. The brothers are currently in Agra with their mother, Shabnam.

Shabnam has claimed that she was also attacked with acid in 2018 by Khan's relatives. There is also an ongoing dispute between Shabnam and Khal over a property in Mangolpuri. The matter is subjudice.

Khan has now confessed to having hatched the acid attack conspiracy to implicate the three men in a false case.

