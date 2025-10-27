In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Cops Find Big Holes In Survivor's Account

A day after a college student was hospitalised with burns she suffered in an alleged acid attack in northwest Delhi, investigators say the allegations are "suspicious" and that they have not yet found any concrete evidence that establishes that an acid attack took place.

According to sources in Delhi Police, the survivor reportedly got off an e-rickshaw about 200 metres from her college gates, and the alleged acid attack took place there. Police are now investigating why the 20-year-old student got off the e-rickshaw 200 metres from the college gates. The sources said that police had not found traces of acid on the wall near the alleged crime spot. The sources said the investigation is on.

Earlier, hospital authorities said that the second-year student had suffered minor acid burns and would be discharged soon.

The woman has said in her complaint that a stalker and his two associates carried out the alleged acid attack. The three men, she has said, intercepted her near Lakshmibai College in Delhi's Ashok Vihar yesterday. These included the main accused, Ishan and Arman. An altercation followed, and one of the men threw acid on her. The survivor raised her hands to protect her face, suffering burns on both hands. Ishan brought the bottle of acid with him, and Arman threw the chemical at the woman, the complaint says.

The three accused are on the run, and the police are looking for them.

The woman's brother told the media that she has suffered multiple acid burns. "I know one of the attackers. He stays near our home. He had been stalking my sister, and she confronted him last month. We want justice; the accused should be put behind bars."

In a key development, the wife of the alleged stalker filed a complaint against the acid attack survivor's father. She has said that she worked for the survivor's father some time back, during which he forced her into a relationship and later blackmailed her using private videos.

Police have said they are currently probing both the acid attack case and the sexual assault allegations by the main accused's wife.

The National Commission for Women has, meanwhile, taken note of the alleged acid attack and written to Delhi Police, demanding the accused's arrest and proper medical care and compensation for the survivor. "The Commission reiterates that acid attacks are among the most brutal crimes against women and must be tackled with zero tolerance and exemplary punishment," the panel has said.