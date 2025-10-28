"My Family Framed In Fake Case": Man Who Was Accused Of Delhi 'Acid Attack' To NDTV

Jitendra, the man who was initially accused of an acid attack in Delhi - that wasn't - told NDTV that his family was "framed in a fake case", adding that he has "faith in the judicial system".

A 20-year-old woman on Sunday claimed that she suffered burn injuries while trying to protect her face in an alleged acid attack by Jitendra, who had been stalking her for days, and his two accomplices, Ishaan and Armaan (who are brothers). She said the incident took place while she was on her way to attend an extra class when Jitendra - who was driving a motorcycle with the two brothers, threw an acid-like liquid at her. However, a day later, it was revealed that the girl's father had fabricated the acid story to frame Jitendra - whose wife had filed a harassment complaint against him.

According to Jitendra, he was at work in Karol Bagh when the alleged acid attack took place - which was confirmed through his mobile location, CCTV footage, and witness statements.

He said his wife called him around 7:30 pm, informing him about the incident and the accusations against him. He went to the police station around 9:30 pm and told the police he was not involved in the act, Jitendra told NDTV.

The next day, the police took him to all the spots he had been to, and after verifying CCTV footage and call records, he was let go, he said. Jitendra said that he did not know the two "accomplices" who were also accused of the 'acid attack'.

The woman's father, Aqeel Khan, was arrested by the Delhi Police, a day after being on the run. He soon revealed that the burn on her daughter's hands was from a toilet cleaner, not acid - which she herself poured on her hands. She had lied at the instance of her father, who wanted revenge on Jitendra and his wife.

The harassment complaint

Jitendra's wife had made a PCR call two days before the alleged attack, saying she was being blackmailed and harassed by Aqeel. She also said that between 2021 to 2024 she worked at Khan's factory, where he forced himself on her and then blackmailed her by making objectionable photos and videos.

What the police said

The Delhi Police said that the woman's family is involved in the "conspiracy" and that Jitendra was "framed".

"The entire conspiracy has been exposed. Jitendra's wife complained of sexual harassment, so he was framed. Jitendra's location was found to be in Karol Bagh. The girl had brought a kurti in her bag so that if her kurti burned, she could wear another one. She had brought toilet cleaner from home," Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Delhi Police, said.

Another competing narrative of harassment has come from the mother of the other two accused - Arman and Ishan - who claimed that she was also attacked with acid in 2018 by Khan's relatives. "They had then followed a case," the police said.