Twist In Delhi Acid Attack: Accused's Wife Says Survivor's Father Raped Her

In a massive twist in the Delhi acid attack case, the wife of the main accused has filed a complaint against the acid attack survivor's father, accusing him of sexually exploiting and blackmailing her.

This comes after a 20-year-old woman was hospitalised following an acid attack by an alleged stalker and his associates. Three men intercepted the second-year college student near Lakshmibai College in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar yesterday. These included the main accused, Ishan and Arman. An altercation followed, and one of the men threw acid on her. The survivor raised her hands to protect her face, suffering burns on both hands. Ishan brought the bottle of acid with him and Arman threw the chemical at the woman, reports have said.

"She was intercepted by the accused and two associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as a resident of Mukundpur, where the woman also lives. Ishan and Arman accompanied him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

The accused fled after the attack, and the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. Hospital authorities have said the girl has suffered minor injuries, is out of danger, and is expected to be discharged soon.

According to officials, a preliminary probe revealed that the accused had been stalking the woman for months. The three accused, including Ishan and Arman, are on the run. The police have registered a case, and a search is underway.

The woman's brother has told the media that she has suffered multiple acid burns. "I know one of the attackers. He stays near our home. He had been stalking my sister and she confronted him last month. We want justice, the accused should be put behind bars."

In a big update, the wife of the alleged stalker has filed a complaint against the acid attack survivor's father. She has said that she worked for the survivor's father some time back, during which he forced her into a relationship and later blackmailed her using private videos. The survivor's uncle said her father is travelling for work and has not responded clearly to the allegations against him. He also said the allegations were aimed at derailing the acid attack probe.

Police have said they are currently probing both the acid attack case and the sexual assault allegations by the main accused's wife.

The National Commission for Women has, meanwhile, taken note of the acid attack and written to Delhi Police, demanding the accused's arrest and proper medical care and compensation for the survivor. "The Commission reiterates that acid attacks are among the most brutal crimes against women and must be tackled with zero tolerance and exemplary punishment," the panel has said.