Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Coastal districts of Andhra are experiencing rain and strong winds as Cyclone Montha makes its way to the state. Cyclone Montha is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during Tuesday evening or night as a severe cyclonic storm. The cyclone was located about 560 km off Visakhapatnam as of Monday evening.
Here are the Live Updates on Cyclone Montha
Cyclone Montha: Heavy Winds, Rain Lash Machilipatnam
#Watch | As Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada in the evening today, visuals show heavy winds and rain lash Machilipatnam
Explained: How Cyclone 'Montha' Was Named
The cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region are given names from a predetermined list submitted by countries in the region. The name Montha was suggested by Thailand, one of the 13 member countries that contribute to naming cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region.
Montha means fragrant flower or beautiful flower in the Thai language.
Cyclone Montha: 40 Lakh People In 19 Andhra Pradesh Districts In Vulnerable Zone
Andhra Pradesh is on high alert for Cyclone Montha, said Nara Lokesh, National General Secretary, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), adding that a 24x7 Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) war-room is coordinating evacuations, rescue and restoration with a "zero-casualty mission". About 40 lakh people in 19 districts are in the vulnerable zone, he said, listing out the steps taken so far:
- Evacuations underway in 1,238 vulnerable villages; 1,906 relief camps readied
- Special focus on 3,465 pregnant/lactating mothers for safe hospital care
- 364 schools readied as cyclone shelters
- All fishing, boating, and beach access suspended till October 29
- 11 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on duty
- 325 medical camps; 876 health rapid response teams; 108/104 ambulances on standby; 3 boat clinics activated
- 772 power teams have been mobilised for rapid restoration with 11,347 poles and 1,210 distribution transformers; 7,289 machines for road clearance; 1,521 water tankers, 1,037 gensets; ample fuel stocks
#APpreparesForMontha
AP is on high alert for #CycloneMontha. We are fully prepared and a 24x7 RTGS war-room is coordinating evacuations, rescue and restoration with a zero-casualty mission.
- About 40 lakh people in 19 districts are in the vulnerable zone and it's our priority…
Cyclone Montha: IndiGo Flights To And Fro Vijayawada, Vizag, Rajahmundry Affected
Due to prevailing cyclone conditions and heavy rainfall expected in and around Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry, flight operations to and from these cities are affected, IndiGO informed and advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Cyclone Montha: PM Modi Speaks To Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over phone and discussed the latest on Cyclone Montha and its impact. PM Modi assured of assistance to the state.
Cyclone Montha: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Situation
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the situation from Real Time Governance Society Centre at State Secretariat. The administration, he said, is "fully prepared" to face any situation.
"I have instructed officials to take preemptive protective measures to prevent loss of life and property due to the cyclone after reviewing the situation. We are continuously providing accurate information to the public to keep them alert," wrote Naidu in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
#CycloneMontha
రాష్ట్రంపై మొంథా తుపాను ప్రభావాన్ని గంటగంటకూ అంచనా వేస్తున్నాం. ఎలాంటి పరిస్థితినైనా ఎదుర్కొనేందుకు సన్నద్ధంగా ఉన్నాం. అధికారులతో సమీక్షించి తుఫాన్ వల్ల ఆస్తి, ప్రాణ నష్టం సంభవించకుండా ముందస్తు రక్షణ చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని ఆదేశాలు ఇచ్చాను. ఎప్పటికప్పుడు ప్రజలకు వాస్తవ… pic.twitter.com/VWD6dQUaxQ
Cyclone Montha To Hit Andhra Pradesh Today
Cyclone Montha is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 kmph. After hitting the Andhra coast, Cyclone "Montha" will slow down somewhat and move towards Odisha, Mohapatra told NDTV.
Cyclone Montha | Andhra Pradesh Will Be Most Affected: India Meteorological Department
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, said, "Andhra Pradesh will be the most affected, followed by Odisha and then Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall will continue in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu between October 28 and 30".