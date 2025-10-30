3 Killed, Over 1 Lakh Displaced After Cyclone Montha In Andhra Pradesh

Three people have been reported dead in Andhra Pradesh after Cyclone Montha made landfall in the state. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for each victim's family.

Initial reports said the cyclone damaged farms and crops across 87,000 hectares, affecting 78,796 farmers in 1,825 villages. The storm also killed 42 cattle.

Naidu has told officials to restore power supply by Wednesday night and complete road repairs by Thursday. He warned that any negligence would invite strict action. On Wednesday, Naidu did an aerial survey and also visited cyclone-affected areas to assess the damage first-hand

During a review on Wednesday, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over waterlogging in Ongole, rebuking the Prakasam District Collector and stressing that such administrative lapses must not be repeated.

The government has opened 1,209 relief camps where 1.16 lakh people are now staying.

How Much Damage Did Cyclone Montha Cause In Andhra Pradesh?

Cyclone Montha impacted 1.8 million people across 249 areas (mandals), 1,434 villages, and 48 towns. Rural water supply suffered losses of about Rs 36 crore, and Irrigation damage is Rs 16.45 crore. Teams had to divert traffic on 297 flooded roads and clear 380 fallen trees. 3,175 pregnant women were safely moved to secure places, and 2,130 medical camps have been set up.

The cyclone caused major damage to roads and utilities:

Local village roads and bridges were damaged, with costs estimated at Rs 4.86 crore.

Major government roads (2,294 km) need costly repairs, estimated at Rs 1,424 crore.

Chief Minister's To-Do List For Officials

CM Chandrababu Naidu issued the following instructions to officials:

Submit a crop loss report within five days.

Ensure ration supply to families in relief camps within 24 hours.

Immediate restoration of power and roads.

Maintain strict sanitation and safe drinking water standards.

Provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of victims.

Take strict action against administrative negligence.

On Thursday, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also visited the rain-affected areas of Avanigadda. He assessed the situation, interacted with farmers and officials, and assured them of government help.