To Spur Pursuit Of Quantum Science Nobel, Chandrababu Naidu's Rs 100-Crore Reward

Marking a major step in the state's plan to become a global technology hub, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched the world's largest quantum skilling programme.

To encourage the talent, the Chief Minister declared a Rs 100 crore reward for the first person from Andhra Pradesh to win a Nobel Prize in Quantum Science.

Explaining the Nobel Prize reward, Mr Naidu said the Rs 100 crore incentive is meant to encourage top-level research and global recognition and termed it as an investment in talent and knowledge, not just a financial reward.

During the web interaction, the Chief Minister addressed more than 50,000 students and young professionals on quantum technology and outlined his government's long-term vision for the state's future in advanced science and technology.

Looking back at his role in building HITEC City 25 years ago in Hyderabad, Mr Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is now preparing for the next big technology shift.

"I gave a vision for IT then. Today, I am giving a vision for Quantum," he said and added that just as Silicon Valley led the IT revolution, now Amaravati would lead the next wave as a Quantum Valley.

In the state, the quantum skilling programme is being carried out in partnership with the Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship, and Research (WISER), with Qubitech as the India partner and over 50,000 registrations within ten days of the launch, and among these, 51% are women participants.

The Chief Minister also announced that Andhra Pradesh plans to start building its own quantum computers within the next two years.

With the launch of the quantum skilling programme and the Nobel Prize announcement, Andhra Pradesh has sent a strong message about its ambition to lead India's next technology revolution from Amaravati.