Andhra Ex Minister's Home Attacked Over Remarks Against Chandrababu Naidu

Clashes broke out between supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday, leading to an attack on the home of former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu, a senior YSRCP leader.

YSRCP officials have alleged that the incident amounted to an attempt to murder Rambabu. According to party accounts, a large group of alleged TDP supporters gathered outside his residence in Guntur to protest and then engaged in vandalism.

The group forcibly entered the premises and damaged the house, resulting in extensive property destruction. A car parked at the residence was also destroyed during the attack.

YSRCP representatives claimed that police personnel at the scene failed to intervene or take any steps to halt the mob's action.

The agitation among TDP supporters stemmed from what they described as abusive language used by Rambabu against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The underlying tension between Rambabu and the TDP originated from a hoarding erected by a ruling party leader.

The hoarding condemned the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddoo ghee adulteration row and targeted former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rambabu and the YSRCP objected to this hoarding, which escalated into the attack on Rambabu's residence.

The mob, described as angry, targeted the home following Rambabu's derogatory speeches against Chief Minister Naidu and the ruling government. During the incident, the attackers demanded that Rambabu be taken into custody for his derogatory comments against the Chief Minister and the government.