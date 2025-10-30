Madhya Pradesh Farmer Dies By Suicide After Crops Destroyed By Unseasonal Rain

A farmer allegedly died by suicide after his standing paddy crop was destroyed during the unseasonal rains in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

According to officials, three major storm systems, including the impact of Cyclone Montha, are currently influencing weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh, causing continuous rain in 11 districts, including Sheopur and Morena.

The farmer Kailash Meena, who had cultivated paddy on around nine bighas of land, was distraught for days as torrential rains submerged his fields, rotting the crop and wiping out his investment in seeds, fertiliser, and labour.

Family members said Kailash left for his fields on Wednesday morning and did not return. A few hours later, villagers found his body. The body was taken to the district hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

News of the farmer's death sparked outrage among villagers, who blocked the road and staged a 12-hour protest with the body, demanding government compensation and immediate relief for the affected farmers. The protest began around 11pm and continued until night, when Sheopur Collector Arpit Verma reached the site and gave written assurances of support.

Verma handed over a financial assistance cheque of ₹2 lakh to the Kailash's family and announced several relief measures, including, a proposal for ₹15 lakh compensation to be sent to the state government, job for the farmer's daughter, and waiver of his electricity bill and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan.

Former BJP district president Surendra Jat, who also arrived at the site, appealed to farmers to remain patient, assuring that compensation for the damaged crops would be provided after an official survey.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the ongoing rains to a depression over the Arabian Sea, a trough line passing through Madhya Pradesh, and an active cyclonic circulation in the northern region. Combined with Cyclone Montha, these systems have brought continuous heavy rainfall to several parts of the state.

As the district administration begins surveying the damage, Kailash's death stands as a grim reminder of how unseasonal weather and financial strain continue to push India's farmers to the brink.