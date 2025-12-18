Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Exam 2025: Answer Key Released, Download Here

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key for Police Constable 2025 examination. Candidates who took the examination can check and download the answer key on the official website of the board - esb.mp.gov.in. The exams were held starting October 10, 2025.

Raise Objections Against The Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till December 20, 2025 and if the board founds them valid, they will release a new answer key with the necessary changes.

How To Download Answer Key And Raise Objections?

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Online Answer/Answer Objection Link" under the "Latest" section.

Then, click on "Police Constable Recruitment Test", followed by "Objection Tracker Login".

Enter your application number, TAC code and date of birth.

Select or specify your objection against the answer key with proof.

Your objection request will be sent to the board. You can track your request through the same window.

MP Police Constable Vacancies

The 2025 MP Police Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7500 vacancies across five posts - Sub-Inspector, Subedar, Steno, ASI (M) and Constable.