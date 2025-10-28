Gujarat Tourists Dine And Dash Without Paying Rs 10,900, Caught In Traffic

They came. They gorged on the delicious meal. They left without paying a hefty bill of Rs 10,900 only to be caught in a traffic jam. This is the story of tourists from Gujarat, who tried to pull out dine and dash at a Rajasthan restaurant while on a vacation.

A group of five tourists, including a woman, checked into the Happy Day Hotel in Siyava, near Mount Abu in Rajasthan. They ordered a bunch of items and had a hearty meal. But when it was time to clear the bill of Rs 10,900, they decided to skip out.

The group decided to beat the check following an old school trick to escape a situation - restroom break. One after another, the five stepped out of the restaurant on the pretext of going to the restroom. Instead, they sat in the car and tried to flee.

Soon the hotel owner and waiter realised what was happening and began the chase. The CCTV footage showed the car heading towards Ambaji, the border between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Wading through traffic, the hotelier chased the guests all the way to the Gujarat border. With the help of the police, all five were arrested on the spot.

The tourists reportedly called a friend and asked them to transfer the money online to settle the bill.