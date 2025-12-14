A "Saffron" Twist To Messi Chaos As Mamata Banerjee's Party Targets BJP

The Congress's real objective is to "eliminate" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has alleged, after some workers of the main opposition were seen raising controversial slogans at the venue of the Congress's mega rally in Delhi today.

Visuals shared by the news agency IANS showed some Congress workers raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressing that his rule will come to an end.

"So the agenda is clear. It's not about SIR. It is about Sanvidhan pe Vaar... In name of SIR - they want to eliminate PM Modi? Recently Rahul Gandhi threatened ECI too. So far Cong has abused PM Modi 150 + times," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

The Congress is holding a major rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today to step up its campaign against alleged vote fraud and the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. The party's workers and leaders from across the country have come to Delhi to attend the mega rally.