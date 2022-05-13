From Treating Hyperpigmentation To Dryness, Heres Why Turmeric Should Be A Part Of Your Skincare Routine

Turmeric or curcumin products provide therapeutic benefits for skin health

It's no secret that spices, which are abundantly used in Indian cuisines, carry immense health benefits. Some act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents while others simply remove or neutralise the effects of toxic substances in our body. One such popular spice is turmeric, or haldi. Sharing the benefits of this amazing spice an Instagram post, the handle ‘Nutrition By Lovneet' describes it as a “skin booster”. The caption adds that the golden root helps treat a variety of skin ailments, such as dryness, redness and hyperpigmentation. These apart, you'll be surprised at the benefits turmeric has on the skin, from combating inflammation to lightening dark circles under the eyes.

Let's take a look at some of the benefits of turmeric:

1) Fights inflammation

The body undergoes inflammation periodically to fight pathogens. However, at times, the body does not recover from it and the inflammation takes a chronic turn. Turmeric carries curcumin, a bioactive agent, that fights inflammation and also prevents heart diseases.

2) Treats acne

Turmeric or curcumin products and supplements, both oral and topical, may provide therapeutic benefits for skin health, according to a study. Turmeric contains curcuminoid, an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant compound that can help treat a variety of skin disorders, including acne.

3) Reduces signs of ageing

This golden root aids in the reduction of wrinkles, the maintenance of supple skin, and the enhancement of skin elasticity.

4) Prevents sunburn

Turmeric protects against sun damage because of its anti-ageing and skin-lightening qualities.

Apart from skincare, here are the other benefits of turmeric:

5) Reduces pain

Turmeric is often called a natural painkiller. It can also heal burn wounds and bruises. Curcumin works by lowering the levels of pain-producing enzymes in the body.

6) Treats arthritis

Many people are hugely troubled by arthritis, which is usually characterised by inflammation and pain in joints. Anti-inflammatory compounds present in turmeric hugely benefit in relieving the pain.

7) Detoxifies the liver

Turmeric can also help in removing toxic agents from the liver, thereby delaying liver damage.

8) Helps fight depression

Studies show that consuming turmeric regularly can effectively keep depression under check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.