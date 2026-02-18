Swelling In Your Feet That Won't Go Away? It Could Be A Sign Of Protein Deficiency

Have you noticed persistent swelling around your feet or ankles that does not seem to settle, even after rest? Most people blame long hours of standing, hot weather or minor circulation issues, ongoing swelling could sometimes point to something deeper, including protein deficiency. It may sound surprising, but protein plays a vital role in keeping fluid balance in your body. When levels drop too low, fluid can leak into surrounding tissues, leading to swelling, particularly in the lower limbs.

According to a 2025 study, determining factor of fluid balance include the permeability of vessel walls and the function of the lymphatic system, which plays a crucial role in returning excess proteins to the blood. When this balance is disturbed through impaired drainage from lymph, fluid can accumulate in tissues, resulting in edema. This swelling is often most noticeable in the feet and ankles because gravity pulls fluid downward.

Why protein matters for fluid balance

Protein, especially a blood protein called albumin, helps maintain what doctors call "oncotic pressure". In simple terms, it keeps fluid inside your blood vessels. When protein levels are adequate, fluid remains properly distributed within the circulatory system. But when protein intake is insufficient or the body cannot use it properly, albumin levels fall. As a result, fluid seeps out of blood vessels and accumulates in tissues, causing swelling, medically known as oedema.

What protein deficiency looks like

Protein deficiency is not only about swollen feet. Other warning signs may include:

Persistent fatigue

Hair thinning or hair fall

Brittle nails

Frequent infections

Slow wound healing

Muscle weakness or muscle loss

In severe cases, swelling may also appear in the abdomen or face. While severe protein deficiency is uncommon in healthy adults, mild to moderate deficiency can occur, especially in people with restrictive diets, chronic illnesses or digestive disorders.

Who is at risk?

Certain groups are more vulnerable:

Elderly individuals with poor appetite

People following extremely low-protein or crash diets

Individuals with chronic kidney or liver disease

Those with malabsorption conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease

People recovering from major illness or surgery

Is all swelling caused by low protein?

No. Swelling in the feet can result from many causes, including:

Prolonged standing or sitting

High salt intake

Pregnancy

Heart problems

Kidney disease

Liver disorders

Certain medications

That is why persistent swelling should never be self-diagnosed. A medical evaluation, including blood tests, can determine whether low protein levels are contributing.

How much protein do you need?

Protein needs vary depending on age, weight and activity level. On average, adults require roughly 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Those who are physically active, elderly or recovering from illness may require more. For example, a person weighing 60 kilograms may need around 48 to 60 grams of protein daily. It is always advisable to seek guidance from an expert registered nutritionist before deciding your protein intake.

Good sources of protein

If deficiency is suspected, dietary adjustments can help. High-quality protein sources include:

Eggs

Milk, yoghurt and paneer

Lentils and beans

Chickpeas

Tofu and soy products

Fish and chicken

Nuts and seeds

Combining different plant proteins can improve overall amino acid balance.

When to see a doctor

Seek medical advice if:

Swelling persists for more than a few days

Both feet are consistently swollen

Swelling is accompanied by breathlessness

You notice sudden weight gain

There is pain, redness or warmth

These symptoms may indicate more serious conditions that require urgent care. Swelling in your feet that does not go away should not be ignored. While it may simply be due to lifestyle factors, it can sometimes signal low protein levels or other underlying health issues. Protein does more than build muscles. It supports immunity, tissue repair and fluid balance. Ensuring adequate intake through a balanced diet is essential for overall health. If in doubt, a simple blood test can offer clarity. Listening to your body and acting early can make all the difference.

