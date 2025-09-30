7 Signs And Symptoms Of Protein Deficiency You Shouldn't ignore

Protein is an essential macronutrient that is essential for various bodily functions. Also known as the building blocks of the body, protein helps in the repair and growth of tissues after injury or exercise. It also facilitates biochemical reactions in the body, including digestion and metabolism. Protein is also responsible for hormone production, especially insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. Proteins can also provide energy when the body is low on other sources. Despite its importance, protein deficiency is quite common. It can arise due to inadequate dietary intake, specific dietary restrictions, or conditions that increase protein requirements (such as pregnancy or recovery from illness). Vegans or vegetarians who do not plan their diets carefully, and individuals with certain medical conditions, may also experience protein deficiency.

Signs and symptoms of protein deficiency

Not consuming enough protein can lead to some unpleasant symptoms. These symptoms can vary depending on the severity of the deficiency, but may include:

1. Edema

Edema is a condition characterised by swelling in the legs and abdomen. When protein levels drop, your body retains fluids, leading to a failure in preventing fluid from leaking into surrounding tissues. It is a symptom of severe protein deficiency, which requires immediate attention.

2. Loss of muscle mass

Insufficient protein can lead to loss of muscle mass and strength, making physical tasks more difficult. Even moderate protein insufficiency may cause muscle wasting, especially in older adults.

3. Poor immunity

Protein deficiency can take a toll on your immune system. As a result, deficient individuals experience increased vulnerability to infections and illnesses, as the body lacks adequate antibodies.

4. Hair, skin and nail issues

Hair loss, brittle nails, and dry skin can result from not getting enough protein since these tissues require protein to maintain their health.

5. Increased appetite

Protein can keep you full for longer, reduce overall calorie intake and support weight loss. When you are not consuming enough protein, you may snack more often. Protein deficiency can also lead to blood sugar dips, leading to sugary cravings.

6. Slow healing of wounds

Wounds may take longer to heal due to insufficient proteins needed for repair and regeneration.

7. Stunted growth

In children, protein deficiency can lead to growth and developmental delays.

Tips to prevent protein deficiency

Include a variety of protein sources

Aim to incorporate diverse sources of protein in your diet, including lean meats, fish, dairy products, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

Plan your meals

When following a vegetarian or vegan diet, plan meals carefully to ensure adequate protein intake. Include plant-based proteins like beans, lentils, quinoa, and tofu.

Snack smart

Opt for protein-rich snacks, such as Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, nuts, or edamame, which can boost your protein intake throughout the day.

Be mindful of your daily protein requirements, which may vary based on age, gender, activity level, and health status. If you suspect you may be at risk for protein deficiency, consider consulting an expert for personalised recommendations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.