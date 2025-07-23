How Do Indians Meet Their Protein Requirements- Better Diets Or Supplements? Expert Answers

Protein is a vital macronutrient that plays a crucial role in tissue development and repair, immune function support, and muscle maintenance. It is commonly believed that Indian diets lack protein, and most Indians are protein-deficient. This has led to a major shift in India's protein consumption and protein supplements are almost becoming a staple. While protein is essential for all age groups to achieve optimal health and well-being, is resorting to supplements a healthy approach? Here's what the expert has to say.

Better diets or supplements? How to meet daily protein requirement

"What we eat has a critical role to play in staying healthy, and a well-formulated Indian diet can provide all of the necessary nutrients, including protein, without supplements."

"Properly balanced traditional Indian meals consist of an excellent mixture of whole grains, lentils (dals), vegetables in season, fruits, dairy, and healthy fats from nuts and seeds. These units supply not only energy but also the body's needed macronutrients (protein, fat, carbohydrates) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals)," said Dietitian Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, South Zone, Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Hospital.

The expert further highlights the importance of consuming an adequate amount of protein. "Protein is particularly crucial; it develops immunity, nurtures muscles, and helps repair cells. It's critical at all ages, from children needing protein for growth to older adults relying on it to prevent muscle loss and fight infections."

How much protein do you need?

An individual's protein requirement depends on various factors, including age, body weight, levels of physical activity and gender.

"The optimal amount of protein to consume is about 1-1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight-about 50-60 grams daily for most adults," the expert explained.

How to meet daily requirements

"Instead of going straight to supplements, the better practice is to make sure you have at least one food which is high in protein in every meal. This is possible with a variety of foods such as pulses, milk and curd, paneer, nuts, seeds, and, for non-vegetarians, eggs, chicken, or fish," Ms Ritika added.

Some individuals, including pregnant women, lactating mothers, athletes, those who are recovering from health conditions and people with certain health conditions, may require higher amounts of protein. "Supplements can then be employed, but strictly under the advice of a competent nutritionist or physician," she advised.

"In general, the majority of Indians can obtain their protein requirements from a careful, balanced diet; only in specific medical or physical necessities are supplements needed," she concluded.

(Dt. Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, South Zone, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.